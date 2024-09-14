Cholera Reemerges in Bulgaria After 103 Years: Imported Case Confirmed

Bulgaria: Cholera Reemerges in Bulgaria After 103 Years: Imported Case Confirmed @picpedia.org

An imported case of cholera has been confirmed in Bulgaria, marking the first such case in 103 years. The patient is a 23-year-old Indian national who had recently traveled to New Delhi, India, from August 13 to September 2, reports the press center of the Ministry of Health.

According to the Regional Health Inspectorate of Sofia (RHI), the individual began experiencing symptoms of acute diarrhea on September 3. Following a laboratory test, the diagnosis was confirmed by the National Laboratory for Particularly Dangerous Bacterial Infections at the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

The patient has been isolated in a private room with its own bathroom in the Department of Parasitic and Infectious Diseases, named after Professor Ivan Kirov. He is reported to be in good general health. A close contact of the patient, who lives with him, has also been quarantined as a precaution. This contact tested negative and is receiving antibiotic prophylaxis, with no symptoms currently reported.

The ongoing epidemiological investigation has not identified any additional contacts. The patient did not visit public places or restaurants during their time in Bulgaria. Measures have been implemented at the medical facility to prevent further spread, including enhanced disinfection and the use of personal protective equipment by staff.

Cholera is a highly infectious disease caused by consuming contaminated food or water. It can lead to severe gastrointestinal issues, dehydration, and high mortality rates. Historically, cholera was prevalent in India, with the Ganges River being a major source of the infection. The disease spread globally in the early 20th century, leading to several pandemics. In Bulgaria, cholera was a significant issue until the early 1920s, with the last major outbreak occurring between 1914 and 1918, followed by a single case in 1921.

The advent of water purification and chlorination efforts greatly reduced the prevalence of cholera in Europe. Nevertheless, the World Health Organization continues to report high numbers of cases due to outbreaks in Africa and South America.

