Two Bulgarian Pilots Die in Training Flight Crash Near Graf Ignatievo Air Base

Two Bulgarian pilots from the "Graf Ignatievo" Air Base lost their lives in a crash involving a training-combat aircraft. The crew, from the Dolna Mitropolia base, were identified as Major Petko Dimitrov Dimitrov, born in 1973, and Senior Lieutenant Ventsislav Atanasov Dunkin, born in 1996.

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev confirmed the tragic incident, explaining that the crash occurred during a training flight at 12:13 p.m. Both pilots were instructors at the 12th base, known for their skill with the L-39 aircraft. The Minister described Major Dimitrov as one of Bulgaria’s most experienced L-39 pilots, while Senior Lieutenant Dunkin, though younger, was considered a rising talent.

Zapryanov noted that the aircraft had undergone a thorough check before takeoff and had been recently overhauled. However, no further details regarding the cause of the crash could be shared as an investigation is currently underway.

The overseer of the flight, Captain Dimitar Petrov, stated that the flight had been planned for some time, with months of preparation. The task was a routine one for the team and was meant to serve as a rehearsal for an event scheduled for the following day.

The Prime Minister extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased pilots. The Minister of Defense announced that tomorrow would be observed as a Day of Mourning for the Armed Forces.

General Stefan Petrov, Commander of the Second Base, explained that the fatal flight was part of a long-planned training exercise for which the crew had been preparing for months. The task, which had been performed many times at the Dolna Mitropolia base, was meant to serve as a final rehearsal for an air show scheduled for Saturday.

General Petrov emphasized that the pilots involved were highly skilled and well-trained, stating, "They were excellent pilots with exceptional training." The L-39 aircraft had undergone a major overhaul earlier this year and had been in regular use for training purposes without any issues. Petrov could not provide an explanation for the failure of the catapult system.

He refrained from speculating on the reasons for the crash, noting that an investigation is ongoing. "The task had been rehearsed many times, which indicates they were well-prepared. Major Dimitrov was one of Bulgaria’s top L-39 pilots, and Lieutenant Dunkin, a young pilot with great potential, was one of the base's rising stars," Petrov added.

The maneuvers being performed were not only complex but also visually impressive. It is still unclear whether the aircraft went down during the third or fourth maneuver, crashing into the forest near the airbase. Due to the very low altitude of the flight, it is believed the pilots had insufficient time to activate the ejection system.

