Bulgaria's PM: No Further Talks with North Macedonia on Existing Agreement
Bulgaria will not renegotiate the terms of its agreement with the Republic of North Macedonia, acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated during today's blitz control session in the parliament. He emphasized that Bulgaria's position remains unchanged, and there is no room for negotiation. Glavchev noted that while North Macedonia claims it won’t negotiate with Bulgaria’s caretaker government, it is clear that the Bulgarian side sees no reason for further discussions. He referenced the pan-European stance on the matter, reiterating that negotiations should be held with the European Union. Glavchev also mentioned that at the last European Council meeting, he raised concerns about North Macedonia’s failure to meet its commitments, a sentiment echoed by Greece regarding the Prespa Treaty.
Glavchev’s remarks were in response to the party "There Is Such a People" (TISP), which called for an immediate and strong reaction to Skopje’s recent stance on the commitments under the "French proposal." Toshko Yordanov, the chairman of TISP’s parliamentary group, referred to a speech made by North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in April, where Bulgaria was labeled a "fascist occupier." Yordanov pointed out that Mickoski is set to visit Brussels soon to discuss constitutional changes with delayed effect.
