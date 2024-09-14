Uncontrolled Chinese Goods Create Economic and Environmental Challenges for Bulgaria and Europe

Chinese online trading platforms are inflicting significant financial damage on European and Bulgarian manufacturers, leading to business closures and job losses in Bulgaria. The influx of low-quality Chinese goods has resulted in increased waste management issues in Europe. These products, which often contain hazardous chemicals, pose health risks, and unchecked imports in Bulgaria exacerbate the problem.

The Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and the Bulgarian Association "Circular Textiles" organized a round table to address these concerns. Business representatives highlighted the severe impact of the uncontrolled import of Chinese goods, with many Rhodope workshops shutting down and up to 65% of shipments being counterfeit.

Dobri Mitrev, President of the Chamber of Commerce, described the situation as a "snowball that could turn into an avalanche," emphasizing the uncontrolled influx of Chinese products into Bulgaria. In 2022, Europe imported one billion shipments from China, each worth less than 150 euros. By 2023, this number doubled to two billion. Over 110 cargo planes depart from China daily, with long-term commitments affecting the availability of cargo space for other goods, such as pharmaceuticals.

Bulgaria alone saw around 20 million shipments, averaging one per active user each month, with an average product price of approximately 7 dollars. Many of these goods, including dangerous clothing, toys, and tools, enter the country without proper inspections, as they are either routed through intra-Community countries or delivered directly to consumers.

Victoria Hristova from the Ministry of Health noted that while thematic inspections are conducted, year-round control is not mandated by current legislation, and resources for such oversight are lacking. Studies in countries with regular testing, like Germany, reveal alarming results.

Participants at the round table reported that the top three Chinese e-commerce companies have generated between 15 to 30 billion dollars in recent years, profiting from the rapid turnover of goods that quickly become waste. This has placed further strain on European and Bulgarian companies struggling under the pressure of these imports.

The Bulgarian business community and institutions have called for urgent measures to address the economic, social, and ecological impacts of these goods. They cited restrictive legislation in France and Germany as potential models, though there is skepticism about Bulgaria’s willingness to implement similar measures. The expectation is that any restrictions will likely come from broader European regulations.