One in Four Bulgarians Struggles to Afford Winter Heating

Business » ENERGY | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 18:49
Bulgaria: One in Four Bulgarians Struggles to Afford Winter Heating @Pixabay

One in four Bulgarians is unable to afford heating during the winter months, according to energy expert Ivan Hinovski. The number of individuals experiencing energy poverty is rising, and many households also face what is termed "hidden energy poverty," characterized by inadequate energy consumption for their needs.

Hinovski, speaking on NOVA NEWS, highlighted the lack of effective management and compensatory mechanisms for energy poverty. He criticized the absence of a designated state institution responsible for overseeing the registration of energy-poor households and involving municipalities in the process. Without proper management, the substantial funds available through the European Commission's special climate fund may remain untapped.

Despite ongoing aid efforts, Hinovski noted that current support measures do not address the categorization of energy-poor households. He warned that with the upcoming electricity liberalization in 2026, prices are expected to increase significantly, as there will be no protected prices for consumers. He expressed concern that Bulgaria's energy system is unprepared for these changes.

Looking ahead, Hinovski suggested that nuclear energy, known for its sustainability and cost-effectiveness, will become increasingly desirable. He pointed out that Bulgarians currently pay significantly more for energy compared to Germany, Greece, and Romania.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, heating, Hinovski

Related Articles:

Six Bulgarians Rescued from Sinking Ship Near Lefkada

Six Bulgarians were rescued from a sinking vessel near Lefkada by a ship that responded to a distress call

Society » Incidents | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 18:07

Bulgarian Migrants in Germany: Employment Challenges and Cultural Barriers

In the German city of Offenbach, a small Bulgarian community has taken root, with nearly 6,000 Bulgarian residents making up about 4% of the city's population

Business | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 08:57

Two Bulgarians from Bolhrad Region Have Died in Ukraine

Two Bulgarians from the Bolhrad region have recently died while serving in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 18:02

Sofia to Enforce Complete Ban on Wood and Coal Heating by 2029

Starting in 2029, heating with wood and coal will be entirely banned in Sofia

Business » Energy | September 7, 2024, Saturday // 09:21

Bulgaria's Income Divide: Majority Earn Under 1,500 Euros While a Few Make Millions

In 2023, approximately 2,400 Bulgarians earned monthly incomes exceeding 50,000 leva (around 25,000 euros)

Business » Finance | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 16:04

Young Bulgarians Lose Interest in Politics, Embrace Unverified News

A recent study by Alpha Research, published in the report "Social Vulnerability and Propaganda" for the Foundation for Humanitarian and Social Research, reveals a concerning trend: young Bulgarians

Politics | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 07:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

EU Gas Storage at 90% Full; Bulgaria Faces High Energy Poverty Rates

According to the European Commission’s annual report on the Energy Union, EU gas storage facilities are now 90% full

Business » Energy | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 16:48

Westinghouse Unveils Pioneering AI System for Nuclear Power Generation

NEW NUCLEAR-SPECIFIC GenAI SYSTEM WILL ENABLE COMPANY'S CUSTOMERS TO DEVELOP NUCLEAR SOLUTIONS WITH THE HELP OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Business » Energy | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 14:05

Sofia to Enforce Complete Ban on Wood and Coal Heating by 2029

Starting in 2029, heating with wood and coal will be entirely banned in Sofia

Business » Energy | September 7, 2024, Saturday // 09:21

Bulgaria Secures Engineering Contract with South Korean and American Firms for Kozloduy NPP Expansion

In the coming two months, the company "Kozloduy NPP - New Powers" is set to finalize an engineering contract with a consortium comprised of South Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction and the American firm Westinghouse Electric Company.

Business » Energy | September 2, 2024, Monday // 18:36

Bulgaria Faces Continued High Electricity Prices

Electricity prices in Bulgaria remain the highest in the region as August progresses

Business » Energy | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:16

Ukraine is Still Determined to Acquire Nuclear Reactors from Bulgaria

Ukraine remains committed to purchasing two Russian VVER(WWER-1000)-1000 nuclear reactors currently stored in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria