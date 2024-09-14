Bulgaria Continues to Have Lowest Minimum Wage in EU

According to Eurostat data from July 1, 2024, Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage in the European Union, standing at 477 euros per month. This places Bulgaria at the bottom of the EU rankings, with Hungary, Latvia, and Romania following, where minimum wages are up to 750 euros per month.

In contrast, Luxembourg boasts the highest minimum wage in the EU, set at 2,571 euros per month gross. The minimum gross salary in Bulgaria was slightly over 125 euros per month in 2014. Since then, Bulgaria has experienced an average annual increase of around 11% in its minimum wage.

In response to ongoing concerns about wage disparities, the Bulgarian government has proposed raising the minimum wage to 1,077 leva (approximately 550 euros) starting next year. This proposal is currently under public discussion and is open for feedback until September 26.

In addition to these figures, it is notable that minimum wage levels across the EU vary significantly, reflecting differences in living costs and economic conditions among member states. The proposed increase in Bulgaria's minimum wage aims to address some of the economic challenges faced by low-income workers and reduce the wage gap within the EU.