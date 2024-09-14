North Macedonia's PM Orders Inquiry into Bulgarian-Macedonian Historical Commission Payments

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has announced plans to investigate the fees received by members of the Bulgarian-Macedonian Historical Commission. Mickoski expressed his frustration over what he described as "political nonsense" from former commission members and criticized the expenditure of "hundreds of thousands of euros" of public funds, which he claimed resulted in little progress.

In his statement to "Sloboden Pečat," Mickoski urged experts to get involved to find a resolution to the issue. He emphasized that more attention should not be given to the political controversies surrounding the commission's past members.

Regarding the upcoming visit of a Macedonian delegation led by President Gordana Siljanovska to Sofia, Mickoski assured that the country is focused on fostering good neighborly relations. He reiterated that there are no disputes on this topic, stating that North Macedonia's approach is to respect others' property while safeguarding its own. Building good-neighborly relations remains a key European value, he added.

In response to Mickoski's announcement, former members of the Bulgarian-Macedonian Historical Commission have expressed their dissatisfaction through a letter.