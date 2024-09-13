Russian Advances in Kursk Oblast Stalled; Ukraine Continues to Make Gains

Russian troops are continuing their counterattacks in response to the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast, but as of September 12, they have achieved only minimal progress. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the limited success may be due to ongoing Ukrainian offensive operations and defensive counterattacks in the area.

Geolocated footage shows that Russian forces have made small advances west of Vishnevka and north of Krasnooktyabrskoye. While Russia's defense ministry claims to have regained control of 10 villages in the southern and southwestern regions around Korenevo, independent verification of these claims is lacking. Ukrainian forces continue to push back, making headway in areas where Russian forces have launched offensives.

Ukrainian troops have crossed the border and entered the southwestern part of Tyotkino, circumventing Russian defenses. Russian sources report ongoing Ukrainian attacks near villages such as Novy Put and Medvezhye. Although Russia has made some progress in areas not fully controlled by Ukrainian forces, attacking well-prepared Ukrainian positions is expected to be more challenging.

Ukrainian HIMARS missile strikes have damaged a temporary pontoon bridge over the Seym River and hit Russian troops preparing for an attack. Additionally, Russia has deployed additional units from the 106th Airborne Division to Kursk Oblast.

In a separate development, Britain has reportedly approved the use of Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine to target Russian military sites. This decision is expected to be officially announced following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on September 13.

Russia is also intensifying its efforts to build relations with non-Western countries. On September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with representatives from China, India, and Iran in St. Petersburg. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, promoting Russia's BRICS chairmanship, and preparing for the BRICS summit in Kazan, Tatarstan, scheduled for October. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the summit, while Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval discussed India's peace proposal for Ukraine and a potential meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, Putin and Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian discussed deepening relations and signing a strategic agreement.

These high-level meetings underscore Russia's efforts to bolster diplomatic ties with China, India, and Iran amid ongoing conflicts and international sanctions. The relationship between Russia and Iran is particularly significant, with discussions on projects like the North-South Corridor, which traverses the South Caucasus. However, the two countries remain divided over the Zangezur Corridor project, with Russia supporting it and Iran opposing it.