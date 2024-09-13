'Revival' Leader Warns Bulgaria's Military and Sovereignty at Risk Due to Increasing Aid to Ukraine

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 11:16
Bulgaria: 'Revival' Leader Warns Bulgaria's Military and Sovereignty at Risk Due to Increasing Aid to Ukraine Kostadin Kostadinov

In a recent statement from the parliamentary podium, Kostadin Kostadinov, chairman of the right-wing, pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) expressed serious concerns about Bulgaria's military and national sovereignty. Kostadinov criticized the increasing demands for Bulgarian donations to Ukraine, claiming that these contributions are draining the national budget and could ultimately compromise the country's armed forces and statehood.

Kostadinov argued that Bulgaria's armed forces are being placed in a precarious position, unable to fulfill their constitutional duty to protect the nation’s territorial integrity and independence. He noted that there is growing rhetoric suggesting that Bulgaria’s allies, rather than the national military, will provide defense and protection. This sentiment, according to Kostadinov, is echoed not only by diplomats but also by senior military officials.

The "Revival" leader also accused the government of depleting essential military resources by transferring missiles from Bulgaria's S-300 and S-200 anti-aircraft systems, claiming they are being given away to Ukraine under the pretense that they are defective. He criticized the removal of crucial anti-aircraft guns, mortars, and self-propelled artillery from Bulgaria’s military stockpiles, labeling these actions as "obsolete necessity."

Kostadinov highlighted the presence of Ukrainian commissions inspecting Bulgarian military bases and equipment, suggesting they are being treated like items on sale without any financial compensation. He implied that this situation reflects the influence of external powers, particularly the United States, over Bulgarian military decisions.

In his concluding remarks, Kostadinov argued that recent military conflicts demonstrate that nations do not seek negotiations while they remain confident in their military strength. He lamented Bulgaria’s lack of confidence and ability to assert itself and called for an end to what he described as misguided military experiments.

The claims of Kostadin Kostadinov have not been verified.

