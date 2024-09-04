Bulgaria’s "St. Cyricus" Island Yields Third Ancient Temple, Unveiling Apollonia’s Sacred Past

A significant archaeological discovery has been made on the island of "St. Cyricus" in Sozopol, Bulgaria, where a third temple from the era of the first settlers of Apollonia has been unearthed. This new find was revealed by the excavation team led by Associate Professor Krastina Panayotova. The newly discovered temple, along with two previously identified ones, is from the late 6th to early 5th century BC and is believed to be part of a sacred area dedicated to various deities.

The initial temple found on the island was dedicated to Apollo, the city’s patron deity. Historical records indicate that a 13-meter statue of Apollo the Healer was once housed there, but was taken to Rome by Roman general Marcus Lucullus in 72 BC as a prized trophy. Additionally, artifacts including vessels with Apollo's name, left as offerings, were discovered at the site.

Prof. Panayotova speculates that the second temple could have been dedicated to a goddess, potentially Aphrodite, although this has not yet been confirmed. The latest temple discovered may also be dedicated to a goddess, as fragments of a statue resembling a female figure were found. Further excavation is expected to reveal more about this structure.

The island has held sacred significance from ancient times until the early 20th century. It was home to an early Christian basilica, the first in the city, surrounded by a necropolis. Historical sources also mention a monastery named "St. Cyrikus and St. Julita" and an additional church, "St. Paraskeva," which existed until the early 1900s.

Prof. Panayotova emphasized that the three temples, arranged in a row, were constructed within a 50-year period at the end of the 6th century and the beginning of the 5th century BC. They are part of a temenos, a sacred precinct dedicated to Apollo the Healer, reflecting the importance of this site in ancient Apollonian worship.

Unfortunately, much of the island's archaeological heritage has been compromised by modern construction. In the 20th century, 38 new buildings and various infrastructure projects were developed on the island, leading to the destruction of significant portions of its archaeological record.