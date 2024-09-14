Bulgaria's Defense Minister: All Military Aid to Ukraine Declared and Based on National Assembly Decisions

Bulgaria’s Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, emphasized that all military aid provided to Ukraine is fully declared and stems from decisions made by the National Assembly. He made these remarks during an interview on BNT, adding that the assistance involves surplus military equipment from the Bulgarian army.

Zapryanov clarified that Bulgaria's aid to Ukraine consists of excess stock and is similar to what other nations are doing in accordance with international law, the UN Charter, and international regulations. He stressed that this assistance does not represent any form of intervention in the ongoing war, stating that "we are helping a victim of aggression, and all countries are taking similar actions."

Discussing defense spending, Zapryanov noted that Bulgaria’s defense budget should increase to 2.5% of the country’s GDP. To address the current personnel shortages in the military, the government plans to raise wages starting January 1, along with offering additional bonuses and social benefits. He mentioned that one of the hurdles for recruiting soldiers has been the cost of housing in garrison areas.

Zapryanov further elaborated on military modernization, explaining that the government is focusing on balanced rearmament across all branches of the armed forces. The Air Force is receiving new aircraft, missile systems, and radars, while the ground forces are getting Stryker combat vehicles and new artillery systems. He acknowledged that the ground forces are currently the least equipped but emphasized that all branches are being treated equally in modernization efforts.

Regarding military salaries, Zapryanov revealed that with the new pay adjustments, the minimum salary for a soldier will rise to approximately 2,300 leva, compared to the country’s minimum wage of 1,077 leva. He called this a significant improvement in the compensation of military personnel, noting that the pay increase is a necessary and overdue step.

Zapryanov also highlighted the upcoming celebration at the "Graf Ignatievo" airbase, marking Bulgaria’s 20 years in NATO and 35 years of MiG-29 service in the Air Force. He mentioned that the event would showcase the Air Force’s capabilities in protecting the nation’s airspace.