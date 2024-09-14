Bulgaria's Defense Minister: All Military Aid to Ukraine Declared and Based on National Assembly Decisions

Politics » DEFENSE | September 13, 2024, Friday // 10:07
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Defense Minister: All Military Aid to Ukraine Declared and Based on National Assembly Decisions

Bulgaria’s Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, emphasized that all military aid provided to Ukraine is fully declared and stems from decisions made by the National Assembly. He made these remarks during an interview on BNT, adding that the assistance involves surplus military equipment from the Bulgarian army.

Zapryanov clarified that Bulgaria's aid to Ukraine consists of excess stock and is similar to what other nations are doing in accordance with international law, the UN Charter, and international regulations. He stressed that this assistance does not represent any form of intervention in the ongoing war, stating that "we are helping a victim of aggression, and all countries are taking similar actions."

Discussing defense spending, Zapryanov noted that Bulgaria’s defense budget should increase to 2.5% of the country’s GDP. To address the current personnel shortages in the military, the government plans to raise wages starting January 1, along with offering additional bonuses and social benefits. He mentioned that one of the hurdles for recruiting soldiers has been the cost of housing in garrison areas.

Zapryanov further elaborated on military modernization, explaining that the government is focusing on balanced rearmament across all branches of the armed forces. The Air Force is receiving new aircraft, missile systems, and radars, while the ground forces are getting Stryker combat vehicles and new artillery systems. He acknowledged that the ground forces are currently the least equipped but emphasized that all branches are being treated equally in modernization efforts.

Regarding military salaries, Zapryanov revealed that with the new pay adjustments, the minimum salary for a soldier will rise to approximately 2,300 leva, compared to the country’s minimum wage of 1,077 leva. He called this a significant improvement in the compensation of military personnel, noting that the pay increase is a necessary and overdue step.

Zapryanov also highlighted the upcoming celebration at the "Graf Ignatievo" airbase, marking Bulgaria’s 20 years in NATO and 35 years of MiG-29 service in the Air Force. He mentioned that the event would showcase the Air Force’s capabilities in protecting the nation’s airspace.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Ukraine, Zapryanov, military

Related Articles:

Ukraine Downs 72 Russian Drones Amid Widespread Nighttime Attack

Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted 72 of the 76 Russian Shahed drones launched during the night of 13-14 September

World » Ukraine | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Bulgaria Continues to Have Lowest Minimum Wage in EU

According to Eurostat data from July 1, 2024, Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage in the European Union

Society | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 08:54

Zelensky Reports Russian Advances in Pokrovsk as Ukraine Awaits Long-Range Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian counterattacks in the Kursk region, which was partially reclaimed by Ukrainian forces following their major incursion last month, have not yet achieved significant success

World » Ukraine | September 13, 2024, Friday // 18:05

Cholera Reemerges in Bulgaria After 103 Years: Imported Case Confirmed

An imported case of cholera has been confirmed in Bulgaria, marking the first such case in 103 years

Society » Health | September 13, 2024, Friday // 17:09

Bulgaria's PM: No Further Talks with North Macedonia on Existing Agreement

Bulgaria will not renegotiate the terms of its agreement with the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 14:23

BREAKING: Military Plane Crash Halts Air Show Preparations in Bulgaria (UPDATED)

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has called off the planned air show at the Third Air Base following an accident involving a military transport plane

Society » Incidents | September 13, 2024, Friday // 13:54
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Renewed Calls for Resignations in Bulgaria's Military Leadership After Fatal L-39 Crash

Dimitrina Popova, the wife of MiG-29 pilot Major Valentin Terziev, who died in 2021, has renewed her call for the resignation of Bulgaria's top military leadership via social media

Politics » Defense | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 10:49

Bulgaria to Receive AMRAAM Missiles in $1.2B US Contract

The US Department of Defense has awarded a contract valued at nearly 1.2 billion dollars to the American company Raytheon for the production of AMRAAM (Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile) missiles

Politics » Defense | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:33

Journalist Exposes Frontex Intimidation Regarding Refugee Mistreatment at Bulgarian Border

Internal documents have disclosed that officers from the European border and coast guard agency Frontex have been pressured to remain silent about the mistreatment of refugees and migrants at the Bulgarian-Turkish border

Politics » Defense | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 07:57

Army Salaries in Bulgaria to See Significant Increases from 2025

Starting from January 1, 2025, the minimum salary for military personnel in Bulgaria will be set at 2,300 leva

Politics » Defense | September 8, 2024, Sunday // 10:01

Bulgaria Boosts Air Defense with Germany's IRIS-T Systems While Supporting Ukraine

Bulgaria continues to support Ukraine in line with the decisions of its National Assembly

Politics » Defense | September 7, 2024, Saturday // 08:12

Bulgaria Sends 'Gvozdika' Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has confirmed that the country has sent self-propelled artillery units "Gvozdika" to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 12:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria