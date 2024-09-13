Trump Declines Second Debate with Harris, Claims Victory in First Encounter

Former President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will not participate in another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of election day. Trump claimed victory in their recent debate, despite some polls indicating otherwise.

Trump took to "Truth Social", stating that after winning the debate, there was no need for a rematch. He said, “Polls clearly show that I won the debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats' Radical Left Candidate,” and noted that Harris had called for a second debate.

He further argued that key issues like immigration and inflation were already thoroughly addressed in both his recent debate with Harris and in his previous June debate with President Biden. Trump criticized the Biden-Harris administration, claiming they had “destroyed” the country, particularly on matters of immigration and the economy. He accused them of allowing unchecked immigration and causing inflation that harmed the middle class.

Trump also highlighted Harris's absence from debates hosted by Fox, NBC, and CBS, stating, “KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!”

Both Trump and Harris are the official candidates of their parties after accepting their nominations earlier this year. The first debate between Trump and President Biden took place in June, after which Biden exited the race and endorsed Harris. The recent debate between Trump and Harris was their first since she became the Democratic nominee in July. The US presidential elections will take place on November 5.