Trump Declines Second Debate with Harris, Claims Victory in First Encounter

World | September 13, 2024, Friday // 09:03
Bulgaria: Trump Declines Second Debate with Harris, Claims Victory in First Encounter

Former President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will not participate in another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of election day. Trump claimed victory in their recent debate, despite some polls indicating otherwise.

Trump took to "Truth Social", stating that after winning the debate, there was no need for a rematch. He said, “Polls clearly show that I won the debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats' Radical Left Candidate,” and noted that Harris had called for a second debate.

He further argued that key issues like immigration and inflation were already thoroughly addressed in both his recent debate with Harris and in his previous June debate with President Biden. Trump criticized the Biden-Harris administration, claiming they had “destroyed” the country, particularly on matters of immigration and the economy. He accused them of allowing unchecked immigration and causing inflation that harmed the middle class.

Trump also highlighted Harris's absence from debates hosted by Fox, NBC, and CBS, stating, “KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!

Both Trump and Harris are the official candidates of their parties after accepting their nominations earlier this year. The first debate between Trump and President Biden took place in June, after which Biden exited the race and endorsed Harris. The recent debate between Trump and Harris was their first since she became the Democratic nominee in July. The US presidential elections will take place on November 5.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, Harris, US

Related Articles:

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Fly F-16 Fighter Jet at US Invitation

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is set to perform a demonstration flight in an F-16 fighter jet

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 08:53

Britain Greenlights Long-Range Strikes on Russia, US Remains Divided

Russian drones struck a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Konotop, located in the Sumy region

World » Ukraine | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:43

Bulgaria to Receive AMRAAM Missiles in $1.2B US Contract

The US Department of Defense has awarded a contract valued at nearly 1.2 billion dollars to the American company Raytheon for the production of AMRAAM (Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile) missiles

Politics » Defense | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:33

Russia Warns of Retaliation if US Approves Long-Range Missile Strikes by Ukraine

The Kremlin has issued a warning that Russia will "retaliate accordingly" if the United States allows Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep within Russian territory,

World » Russia | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 15:04

Ukraine Weighs Alternative Plans as Allies Debate Future Support

Kyiv is reportedly exploring alternative strategies for its war with Russia as Western support continues to evolve

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 11:35

Harris Slams Trump: Ukraine Would be Lost Under His Watch!

During the recent presidential debate hosted by ABC News, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump presented their contrasting views on handling ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza

World | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 10:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukraine Downs 72 Russian Drones Amid Widespread Nighttime Attack

Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted 72 of the 76 Russian Shahed drones launched during the night of 13-14 September

World » Ukraine | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Zelensky Reports Russian Advances in Pokrovsk as Ukraine Awaits Long-Range Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian counterattacks in the Kursk region, which was partially reclaimed by Ukrainian forces following their major incursion last month, have not yet achieved significant success

World » Ukraine | September 13, 2024, Friday // 18:05

ECB Cuts Interest Rates Again Amid Slowing Eurozone Inflation and Growth Concerns

The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut interest rates again as inflation in the Eurozone slows and economic growth falter

World » EU | September 13, 2024, Friday // 17:03

North Macedonia's PM Orders Inquiry into Bulgarian-Macedonian Historical Commission Payments

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has announced plans to investigate the fees received by members of the Bulgarian-Macedonian Historical Commission

World » Southeast Europe | September 13, 2024, Friday // 13:05

Russian Advances in Kursk Oblast Stalled; Ukraine Continues to Make Gains

Russian troops are continuing their counterattacks in response to the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast

World » Russia | September 13, 2024, Friday // 12:07

Groundbreaking Spacewalk by Private Crew Pushes Commercial Spaceflight Forward

Two astronauts, a billionaire and an engineer, completed the world’s first private spacewalk on Thursday outside a SpaceX capsule, marking a significant achievement in commercial spaceflight

World | September 13, 2024, Friday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria