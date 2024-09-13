Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Fly F-16 Fighter Jet at US Invitation

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 08:53
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Fly F-16 Fighter Jet at US Invitation President Radev @BGNES

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is set to perform a demonstration flight in an F-16 fighter jet, following an invitation from the US Air Force, according to a statement from the president’s administration.

During his visit to Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Radev will also present the Presidential Medal of Honor to Brigadier General Tad Clark, commander of the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base in Italy. This recognition is for Clark’s significant contribution to strengthening strategic defense cooperation between Bulgaria and the United States.

The president will attend an open flying day at Graf Ignatievo tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. The event marks 20 years of Bulgaria's NATO membership and 35 years since the MiG-29 aircraft were introduced into the Bulgarian Air Force.

Tags: Radev, president, F-16, US

