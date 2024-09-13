Putin Warns of Direct Conflict with West if Ukraine Launches Long-Range Strikes

World » RUSSIA | September 13, 2024, Friday // 08:49
Bulgaria: Putin Warns of Direct Conflict with West if Ukraine Launches Long-Range Strikes @Pixabay

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the West would enter into direct conflict with Russia if it allows Ukraine to launch long-range missile strikes deep into Russian territory. He emphasized that such a move would drastically alter the nature of the ongoing conflict. Moscow has repeatedly signaled a willingness to adjust its nuclear doctrine should Western nations actively intervene in Ukraine.

Putin stated that the decision isn't solely about whether Ukraine receives permission to strike Russia, but whether NATO countries would directly participate in the military conflict. Should that happen, he asserted, it would mean NATO, the US, and Europe would be fighting Russia, and Moscow would respond accordingly.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, en route to the US for discussions with President Joe Biden, remarked that Russia is the instigator of the conflict in Ukraine and could end it immediately if it chose to. Starmer's comments came as Putin voiced concerns about NATO's potential involvement in allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range missiles, warning of a significant escalation.

In Odesa, a Ukrainian city with a large Bulgarian community, drone attacks from the Black Sea were reported overnight. Air alerts were declared around 1:40 a.m., with local authorities urging residents to seek shelter. Explosions were heard across the city. The threat of further airstrikes remains high, and earlier reports indicated that at least three people were killed and nine wounded in Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region.

At a global military meeting in Beijing, attended by representatives from over 90 countries, China's Defense Minister Dong Jun stated that negotiations are the only solution to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Russia's deputy defense minister, speaking at the same event, accused the US of trying to force Russia into negotiations on Ukraine.

Additionally, Russia’s defense ministry claimed to have recaptured 10 settlements in the Kursk region previously taken by Ukrainian forces during a surprise incursion. The operation reportedly allowed Russia to regain control over 1,300 square kilometers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Russia had launched counter-offensive actions, aligned with Ukraine’s broader strategy, aimed at diverting Russian forces from the eastern front, though Russia continues to make advances in key areas.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, Ukraine, Russian

Related Articles:

Ukraine Downs 72 Russian Drones Amid Widespread Nighttime Attack

|

Zelensky Reports Russian Advances in Pokrovsk as Ukraine Awaits Long-Range Weapons

|

Russian Advances in Kursk Oblast Stalled; Ukraine Continues to Make Gains

|

Bulgaria's Defense Minister: All Military Aid to Ukraine Declared and Based on National Assembly Decisions

|

Russian Missile Hits Cargo Ship with Ukrainian Wheat Destined for Egypt in the Black Sea

|

Russian Expert Advocates Limited Nuclear Strike to Deter NATO Support for Ukraine

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russian Advances in Kursk Oblast Stalled; Ukraine Continues to Make Gains

Russian troops are continuing their counterattacks in response to the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast

World » Russia | September 13, 2024, Friday // 12:07

Russian Expert Advocates Limited Nuclear Strike to Deter NATO Support for Ukraine

Sergey Karaganov, a prominent Russian political scientist known for his hawkish stance, has called for Russia to demonstrate its willingness to use nuclear weapons against NATO member states that support Ukraine

World » Russia | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 12:22

Economic Damage from Ukrainian Invasion in Kursk Reaches Nearly $1 Billion

Governor Alexei Smirnov reported that the economic damage to Russia from the Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk region has approached nearly 1 billion dollars

World » Russia | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 11:24

Russia Warns of Retaliation if US Approves Long-Range Missile Strikes by Ukraine

The Kremlin has issued a warning that Russia will "retaliate accordingly" if the United States allows Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep within Russian territory,

World » Russia | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 15:04

Putin Claims Ukraine's Kursk Incursion Failed to Halt Russian Advance in Donbas

President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine's ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk region, which has lasted for several weeks, was intended to slow the Russian advance in Ukraine’s Donbas

World » Russia | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 15:37

Lavrov Warns US Against Crossing Russia’s “Red Lines” Over Ukraine Missile Deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued a stern warning to the United States on Wednesday, cautioning against disregarding Russia's "red lines"

World » Russia | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria