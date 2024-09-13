Putin Warns of Direct Conflict with West if Ukraine Launches Long-Range Strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the West would enter into direct conflict with Russia if it allows Ukraine to launch long-range missile strikes deep into Russian territory. He emphasized that such a move would drastically alter the nature of the ongoing conflict. Moscow has repeatedly signaled a willingness to adjust its nuclear doctrine should Western nations actively intervene in Ukraine.

Putin stated that the decision isn't solely about whether Ukraine receives permission to strike Russia, but whether NATO countries would directly participate in the military conflict. Should that happen, he asserted, it would mean NATO, the US, and Europe would be fighting Russia, and Moscow would respond accordingly.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, en route to the US for discussions with President Joe Biden, remarked that Russia is the instigator of the conflict in Ukraine and could end it immediately if it chose to. Starmer's comments came as Putin voiced concerns about NATO's potential involvement in allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range missiles, warning of a significant escalation.

In Odesa, a Ukrainian city with a large Bulgarian community, drone attacks from the Black Sea were reported overnight. Air alerts were declared around 1:40 a.m., with local authorities urging residents to seek shelter. Explosions were heard across the city. The threat of further airstrikes remains high, and earlier reports indicated that at least three people were killed and nine wounded in Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region.

At a global military meeting in Beijing, attended by representatives from over 90 countries, China's Defense Minister Dong Jun stated that negotiations are the only solution to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Russia's deputy defense minister, speaking at the same event, accused the US of trying to force Russia into negotiations on Ukraine.

Additionally, Russia’s defense ministry claimed to have recaptured 10 settlements in the Kursk region previously taken by Ukrainian forces during a surprise incursion. The operation reportedly allowed Russia to regain control over 1,300 square kilometers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Russia had launched counter-offensive actions, aligned with Ukraine’s broader strategy, aimed at diverting Russian forces from the eastern front, though Russia continues to make advances in key areas.