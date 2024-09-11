Weather Update: Bulgaria to Experience Cooler Temperatures and Rainfall This Weekend

Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Friday night, Bulgaria will experience mostly clear skies with minimum temperatures ranging from 12°C to 18°C. The mountainous areas will be cooler, with temperatures dropping to 7-10°C. Reduced visibility is expected in the morning hours in some valleys and lowlands.

By Friday afternoon, the weather will start off sunny but will see increasing cloud cover from the west as the day progresses. Central and Eastern Bulgaria will enjoy more sunny periods, with maximum temperatures reaching between 27°C and 32°C in the Upper Thracian lowland and Central Bulgaria. Cooler temperatures of 27-28°C are anticipated in the mountainous and far western regions.

Rain is expected to begin in the extreme western areas during the evening and continue into the night, accompanied by possible thunder. Winds will shift to the northwest and intensify, leading to a drop in temperatures. Central and eastern parts of Bulgaria will experience winds predominantly from the southwest.

In Sofia, partly cloudy conditions will prevail on Friday night, with minimum temperatures between 13°C and 15°C and maximum temperatures around 27°C. Cloudiness will thicken during the day, and rain is likely to start around midnight and continue into Saturday. A weak south-westerly wind will blow, shifting to a northwest direction later in the day, with temperatures expected to decrease.

Mountain weather will be favorable for outdoor activities until noon with mostly sunny conditions. However, cloud cover will increase after midday, with the formation of cumulonimbus clouds. Winds will initially be weak to moderate from the southwest, shifting to the northwest by evening. Maximum temperatures will be around 23°C at 1200 meters and 15°C at 2000 meters.

On the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly sunny with a light to moderate southeasterly wind. Temperatures will range from 26°C-27°C along the northern coast to 27°C-28°C along the southern coast. No precipitation is expected during the day. The sea water temperature will be between 25°C and 26°C, with a sea state of 1-2 points.

In the Balkans, significant rainfall is anticipated over the Western Balkans due to a Mediterranean cyclone. An orange weather warning has been issued due to the expected heavy rains, increasing the risk of flooding.

