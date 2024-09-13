Russian Missile Hits Cargo Ship with Ukrainian Wheat Destined for Egypt in the Black Sea

World » UKRAINE | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 18:18
Bulgaria: Russian Missile Hits Cargo Ship with Ukrainian Wheat Destined for Egypt in the Black Sea @ZelenskyyUa on "X"

On September 12, a Russian missile struck a cargo ship carrying Ukrainian wheat destined for Egypt in the Black Sea, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The attack highlights the ongoing risks faced by Ukrainian ships traveling along a newly established export route in the Black Sea, which was set up after Russia unilaterally terminated the Black Sea grain deal.

Originally intended as a humanitarian corridor for ships stranded due to the full-scale war, this route has evolved into a vital trade passage. Despite its importance, Ukrainian vessels are frequently targeted by Russia, and drifting mines also pose a significant threat to maritime transport along the route.

Zelensky emphasized the critical role of this export corridor, noting that it affects the internal stability and livelihoods of numerous countries worldwide, particularly in Africa and the Middle East. He reassured that the Ukrainian government is committed to protecting its ports and ensuring the continued flow of food supplies.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties from the missile attack. Zelensky called for global reactions to the attack, asserting that food security should never be compromised by military actions. Since the temporary Black Sea corridor became operational, Ukraine has exported over 64 million metric tons of goods to 46 countries, including 43.5 million metric tons of agricultural products.

