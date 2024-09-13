Bulgaria’s ‘Revival’ Party Faces European Criticism Over 'Foreign Agents' Bill

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 07:38
Bulgaria's 'Revival' Party Faces European Criticism Over 'Foreign Agents' Bill

The European Commission (EC) has expressed its general disapproval of any unjustified limitations on democratic values and fundamental freedoms, in response to a new draft law proposed by Bulgaria's right-wing, pro-Russian party "Revival." The bill, which suggests registering individuals and organizations as "foreign agents" if they receive over 1,000 leva (500 euros) from abroad annually, has prompted concerns about potential restrictions on civil rights.

Under the proposed legislation, those affected would be prohibited from teaching or engaging in political activities and would be required to label themselves as "foreign agents" in all contexts. The European Commission has not commented directly on the draft law but has reiterated its stance against any undue restriction of democratic principles, including freedoms of expression and assembly.

The bill, modeled closely after a similar Russian law introduced in 2012, has faced opposition from several Bulgarian political groups, including GERB, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), and DPS-Peevski. "There Is Such a People" (TISP) has noted that the bill has several issues needing correction. The Russian version of the law has been used as a tool for suppressing media, NGOs, and political opposition, and this similarity has raised alarms about potential repressive uses.

"Revival" first introduced this draft law in 2022, but it failed to pass. A second attempt in 2023 also did not succeed.

