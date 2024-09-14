Six Bulgarians Rescued from Sinking Ship Near Lefkada

September 12, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Six Bulgarians Rescued from Sinking Ship Near Lefkada @Pixabay

Six Bulgarians were rescued from a sinking vessel near Lefkada by a ship that responded to a distress call, according to the Greek Coast Guard. The Bulgarians were transferred to safety shortly before their vessel sank, as reported by Dariknews.bg.

The incident was reported before noon on Wednesday. The Greek Coast Guard dispatched two boats and a diver to the scene immediately. The Bulgarians were successfully evacuated and were reported to be in good condition.

The vessel sank to a depth of approximately 15 meters and was later recovered by divers. The 47-year-old captain of the ship has been arrested by Lefkada port authorities. He faces charges under Article 277 of the Civil Code for causing the shipwreck.

