Six Bulgarians Rescued from Sinking Ship Near Lefkada

One in Four Bulgarians Struggles to Afford Winter Heating
One in four Bulgarians is unable to afford heating during the winter months
Six Bulgarians were rescued from a sinking vessel near Lefkada by a ship that responded to a distress call, according to the Greek Coast Guard. The Bulgarians were transferred to safety shortly before their vessel sank, as reported by Dariknews.bg.
The incident was reported before noon on Wednesday. The Greek Coast Guard dispatched two boats and a diver to the scene immediately. The Bulgarians were successfully evacuated and were reported to be in good condition.
The vessel sank to a depth of approximately 15 meters and was later recovered by divers. The 47-year-old captain of the ship has been arrested by Lefkada port authorities. He faces charges under Article 277 of the Civil Code for causing the shipwreck.
Two pilots from the "Graf Ignatievo" Air Base lost their lives in a crash involving a training-combat aircraft
Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has called off the planned air show at the Third Air Base following an accident involving a military transport plane
Six individuals were injured when a bus overturned near Radnevo
Residents of the Bulgarian town of Bobov dol have reported the mass poisoning of stray animals, sharing concerns on social media
A young woman was forcibly removed from a public transport bus in Sofia
7 railway tracks were reported stolen between the Sliven and Gurkovo stations, according to Bulgarian police
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023