Supreme Court Bars Ahmed Dogan’s DPS Coalition from Elections, Allows Peevski’s Faction

September 12, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria's Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) has dismissed the appeal from Ahmed Dogan's associates, who challenged the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) decision to bar the "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - DPS" (Dogan faction) coalition from participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections. This ruling comes just a day after the court permitted Delyan Peevski’s "Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) - New Beginning" (Peevski faction) to take part in the vote.

The court clarified that the applications from the two coalitions were submitted at different times, and accepted that Peevski’s party registered electronically before Dogan’s representatives. According to the SAC, "Requests submitted by e-mail before the expiry of a certain period, even if outside the working hours of the authority, are considered to have been submitted within the period."

The SAC upheld the CEC's decision to deny registration to the "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - DPS" coalition. They noted that the registration of "DPS - New Beginning" by the CEC made it inappropriate to register another coalition involving the same political party—DPS.

In response to this decision, Rumen Yonchev, leader of the "People's Agricultural Union," submitted documents for the registration of the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" coalition with the CEC. Following the SAC’s ruling, it appears that Ahmed Dogan’s DPS will join forces with the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms coalition.

Yonchev confirmed that DPS would participate in the elections with their coalition, emphasizing that the DPS is a well-known party and should not be associated solely with one faction. "DPS is a well-known and well-established party, and it will participate with us," Yonchev told reporters.

Tags: DPS, Dogan, Peevski

