Sofia Water Price Set to Increase by 20% in October
Starting in October, the price of water in Sofia is set to rise by 20%. This proposed increase by "Sofiiska voda "is currently under review by the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation.
If approved, the cost of water supply in the capital will be 3.52 leva, inclusive of VAT.
According to the regulator, the new rate will still be nearly three times lower than the socially acceptable price for Sofia, ensuring that water remains among the most affordable in the country.
The business plan submitted by "Sofiiska voda", which influences the pricing of water and sanitation services, is scheduled for approval by the regulator on September 30. If approved, the new pricing will take effect on October 1.
