Bulgaria's Services Sector Grows 4.2% Year-on-Year in June, Outpacing EU Trends

Business | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 17:21
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Services Sector Grows 4.2% Year-on-Year in June, Outpacing EU Trends @Pixabay

In June, Bulgaria's services sector saw a monthly production increase of 0.6 percent, while Eurostat data showed a decline in the EU for the same period. Production in the Eurozone's services sector dropped by 0.8 percent compared to May, with the overall EU figure falling by 0.9 percent. This follows May's figures where services output in the Eurozone decreased by 0.1 percent, and the EU saw a slight rise of 0.2 percent.

Germany, in contrast, faces stagnant economic growth. Forecasts that previously predicted a 0.4 percent increase in gross domestic product for 2024 now expect zero growth. The Ifo Institute in Munich projects that Germany's economy will grow by 1.5 percent in 2026. According to Timo Volmershauser, head of economic forecasts at Ifo, Germany is in a structural crisis, with insufficient investment, especially in the industrial sector, and stagnant productivity.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria's services sector showed stronger performance, recording a 4.2 percent year-on-year growth in June. This ranks Bulgaria fifth among EU countries in terms of services sector production growth.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: services, Bulgaria, EU

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Continues to Have Lowest Minimum Wage in EU

According to Eurostat data from July 1, 2024, Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage in the European Union

Society | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Cholera Reemerges in Bulgaria After 103 Years: Imported Case Confirmed

An imported case of cholera has been confirmed in Bulgaria, marking the first such case in 103 years

Society » Health | September 13, 2024, Friday // 17:09

Bulgaria's PM: No Further Talks with North Macedonia on Existing Agreement

Bulgaria will not renegotiate the terms of its agreement with the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 14:23

BREAKING: Military Plane Crash Halts Air Show Preparations in Bulgaria (UPDATED)

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has called off the planned air show at the Third Air Base following an accident involving a military transport plane

Society » Incidents | September 13, 2024, Friday // 13:54

'Revival' Leader Warns Bulgaria's Military and Sovereignty at Risk Due to Increasing Aid to Ukraine

In a recent statement from the parliamentary podium, Kostadin Kostadinov, chairman of the right-wing, pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) expressed serious concerns about Bulgaria's military and national sovereignty

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 11:16

Bulgaria's Defense Minister: All Military Aid to Ukraine Declared and Based on National Assembly Decisions

Bulgaria’s Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, emphasized that all military aid provided to Ukraine is fully declared and stems from decisions made by the National Assembly

Politics » Defense | September 13, 2024, Friday // 10:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Rounding Issues in Euro Conversion Law Could Impact Bulgarian Transition

Recent changes to the Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems regarding the adoption of the euro have raised concerns among legal experts about potential contradictions with the already enacted Law on the Introduction of the Euro

Business » Finance | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 12:05

Bulgarians Rank Third in Greek Tourism After Germans and British

In 2023, Bulgarian tourists ranked third in terms of visits to Greece, following Germans and British tourists

Business » Tourism | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 10:33

Bulgarian Migrants in Germany: Employment Challenges and Cultural Barriers

In the German city of Offenbach, a small Bulgarian community has taken root, with nearly 6,000 Bulgarian residents making up about 4% of the city's population

Business | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 08:57

Bulgaria Ranks Second Worldwide in Bread Consumption

Bulgaria ranks second globally in bread consumption, with Turkey leading the list

Business » Industry | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 08:36

American Lawyer Warns Bulgaria Seen as Risky Investment Due to Corruption and Russian Ties

In the United States, Bulgaria is viewed as a risky investment destination due to its connections with Russian oligarchs and China, along with concerns over transparency that could lead American investors into costly mistakes

Business | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 08:18

EU Gas Storage at 90% Full; Bulgaria Faces High Energy Poverty Rates

According to the European Commission’s annual report on the Energy Union, EU gas storage facilities are now 90% full

Business » Energy | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 16:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria