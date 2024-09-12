Bulgaria Continues to Have Lowest Minimum Wage in EU
According to Eurostat data from July 1, 2024, Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage in the European Union
In June, Bulgaria's services sector saw a monthly production increase of 0.6 percent, while Eurostat data showed a decline in the EU for the same period. Production in the Eurozone's services sector dropped by 0.8 percent compared to May, with the overall EU figure falling by 0.9 percent. This follows May's figures where services output in the Eurozone decreased by 0.1 percent, and the EU saw a slight rise of 0.2 percent.
Germany, in contrast, faces stagnant economic growth. Forecasts that previously predicted a 0.4 percent increase in gross domestic product for 2024 now expect zero growth. The Ifo Institute in Munich projects that Germany's economy will grow by 1.5 percent in 2026. According to Timo Volmershauser, head of economic forecasts at Ifo, Germany is in a structural crisis, with insufficient investment, especially in the industrial sector, and stagnant productivity.
Meanwhile, Bulgaria's services sector showed stronger performance, recording a 4.2 percent year-on-year growth in June. This ranks Bulgaria fifth among EU countries in terms of services sector production growth.
Recent changes to the Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems regarding the adoption of the euro have raised concerns among legal experts about potential contradictions with the already enacted Law on the Introduction of the Euro
In 2023, Bulgarian tourists ranked third in terms of visits to Greece, following Germans and British tourists
In the German city of Offenbach, a small Bulgarian community has taken root, with nearly 6,000 Bulgarian residents making up about 4% of the city's population
Bulgaria ranks second globally in bread consumption, with Turkey leading the list
In the United States, Bulgaria is viewed as a risky investment destination due to its connections with Russian oligarchs and China, along with concerns over transparency that could lead American investors into costly mistakes
According to the European Commission’s annual report on the Energy Union, EU gas storage facilities are now 90% full
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023