Changes to Sofia Metro Development Prioritize Northern Expansion Over Vitosha

The Sofia municipal company "Metropolitan" is nearing the deadline for public procurement bids to select an architectural-engineering bureau for designing the extension of the metro's second line after the "Vitosha" station in the "Hladilnika" area. The design, covering a nearly 5 km route with five stops, is estimated to cost 1.9 million leva (excluding VAT), with the bid submission period ending on September 25. The selection criteria focus on the lowest price, and the winning team will have a year and a half to complete the conceptual design.

This development marks a shift in the city's metro expansion plans. Last year, former chief architect Zdravko Zdravkov presented a plan to extend the metro towards "Studentski Grad", featuring three stops along a 3 km route. These stops were positioned approximately one kilometer apart, with the first located on "Cherni Vrah" Blvd., the second in the "Vitosha" district, and the third at the intersection of "Simeonovsko Shose" Blvd. and "Prof. Ivan Stranski" Street in "Malinova Dolina." This design also included plans for an underground parking lot beneath the third stop.

The new project now includes two additional stations within "Studentski Grad", located at the National Sports Academy and on "Acad. Stefan Mladenov" Street. This expanded design suggests that, with GERB no longer in control of Sofia, city planners have reconsidered the previous metro development strategy. During Yordanka Fandakova's term as mayor, the focus had been on extending the metro towards the Vitosha mountain, with a particular interest in serving commercial areas like the Ring Road mall, IKEA, and surrounding office and residential complexes.

An attempt by GERB to begin designing the extension to IKEA was blocked by opposition parties in the city council. Public sentiment at several hearings indicated that Sofia residents preferred the metro to serve older, more populated areas before expanding towards the mountain. "Metropolitan" CEO Eng. Stoyan Bratoev has since confirmed the company's readiness to prioritize northern metro expansion, in line with Sofia's General Development Plan.

Currently, ten metro stations are under construction across three routes. The first extension of the third metro line, which runs from "Hadji Dimitar" to the "Levski" residential complex, is expected to be completed soon. Stops along this route include "Georgi Asparuhov" stadium, "Gen. Vladimir Vazov" (formerly "Trakia"), and the newly renamed "Hemus" station. A buffer parking lot for 110 cars is being built near the latter. Construction began in 2022, with completion scheduled for late 2025.

The second extension of the third line is also underway, spanning 6 km with six stops from "Orlov Most" to "Tsarigradsko Shose." Stops along this section include "Sitnyakovo," "Geo Milev," "Slatina," "Shipchenski Prohod," "Arena Sofia," and "Trakia." This expansion began in 2018 and is projected for completion by 2027.

A new metro station is also planned between "Obelya" and "Slivnitsa," aimed at connecting future railway and bus stations serving areas like Bankya, Bozhurishte, and Dragoman. This station, named "Pancho Vladigerov," is eagerly anticipated by "Metropolitan" as it will improve train operations.

In the near future, construction is set to begin on two additional stops in "Lyulin", following the existing station. The first metro line will extend under "Tsaritsa Joanna" Blvd. towards the Ring Road, with a total estimated cost of 142 million leva. The tender for construction is due to close soon, with the stations to be named "Tsaritsa Joanna" and "Struma."