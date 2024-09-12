Bulgarian Parliament Approves Vending Machines for Medicines in Areas Lacking Pharmacies

Uncontrolled Chinese Goods Create Economic and Environmental Challenges for Bulgaria and Europe
Chinese online trading platforms are inflicting significant financial damage on European and Bulgarian manufacturers
The Bulgarian Parliament has passed, at first reading, a bill allowing for the installation of vending machines for medicinal products in areas where there is a lack of pharmacies. The proposal, submitted by the "Revival" party, was approved with 119 votes in favor, 12 against, and 22 abstentions.
Support for the bill came from GERB, "Revival," the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), "There Is Such a People," three members of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), and five independent deputies.
The legislation provides state funding for the establishment of pharmacies, including 24-hour ones, or for vending machines to sell medicinal products in regions identified as having a pharmacy shortage, as outlined in the National Pharmacy Map. The funding will follow criteria set by an ordinance issued by the Minister of Health, in consultation with the Minister of Finance.
Additionally, an 8% reduction in corporate tax is proposed for legal entities engaged in the retail trade of medicinal products in small settlements where no pharmacy is present. These entities must have an employment or management contract with a licensed pharmacist.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
During a parliamentary session, Minister of Education Prof. Galin Tsokov addressed concerns about potential LGBTQ+ propaganda in Bulgarian schools
Two highly skilled pilots from the Dolna Mitropolia Air Base have tragically lost their lives in a crash involving an L-39ZA combat training aircraft
An imported case of cholera has been confirmed in Bulgaria, marking the first such case in 103 years
Two pilots from the "Graf Ignatievo" Air Base lost their lives in a crash involving a training-combat aircraft
Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has called off the planned air show at the Third Air Base following an accident involving a military transport plane
A significant archaeological discovery has been made on the island of "St. Cyricus" in Sozopol, Bulgari
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023