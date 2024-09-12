Bulgarian Parliament Approves Vending Machines for Medicines in Areas Lacking Pharmacies

Society | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 16:03
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Approves Vending Machines for Medicines in Areas Lacking Pharmacies Vending machine in Bansko @novinite.com

The Bulgarian Parliament has passed, at first reading, a bill allowing for the installation of vending machines for medicinal products in areas where there is a lack of pharmacies. The proposal, submitted by the "Revival" party, was approved with 119 votes in favor, 12 against, and 22 abstentions.

Support for the bill came from GERB, "Revival," the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), "There Is Such a People," three members of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), and five independent deputies.

The legislation provides state funding for the establishment of pharmacies, including 24-hour ones, or for vending machines to sell medicinal products in regions identified as having a pharmacy shortage, as outlined in the National Pharmacy Map. The funding will follow criteria set by an ordinance issued by the Minister of Health, in consultation with the Minister of Finance.

Additionally, an 8% reduction in corporate tax is proposed for legal entities engaged in the retail trade of medicinal products in small settlements where no pharmacy is present. These entities must have an employment or management contract with a licensed pharmacist.

Tags: Bulgarian, vending machines, pharmacies

