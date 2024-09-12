Sofia Allocates Half a Million Leva for Graffiti Cleanup in Key Locations

Society | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 15:10
Bulgaria: Sofia Allocates Half a Million Leva for Graffiti Cleanup in Key Locations Photo: Stella Ivanova

The municipal company "Sofekostroy" is set to receive up to half a million leva to remove graffiti across Sofia, following a decision by the Metropolitan Municipal Council, reports "Dnevnik". The funds will be drawn from levies paid for each ton of waste deposited in landfills. Cleaning efforts will begin with four underpasses located at "Orlov Most", the National Palace of Culture (NDK), "Poduene" Station, and "Bulgaria" Blvd. The proposal was backed by 44 council members, while one voted against and six abstained.

Should there be remaining funds after the subways are cleaned, the budget, finance, and environment committees will decide where further cleaning efforts should be directed. Deputy Mayor Nadezhda Bobcheva, who introduced the proposal, explained that different cleaning technologies have varying costs. She added that the municipal company has two sets of machinery for the task.

Bobcheva also mentioned that there have been numerous requests to clean school facades and sports halls, but priority will be given to municipal buildings. She noted that while the garbage cleanup contracts signed in 2020 required the companies to handle graffiti, the contracts did not specify how this should be done or how to pay for it. When the city approached these companies about graffiti removal, they responded that it "couldn’t be done."

The discussion sparked a heated debate between municipal councilors from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria - Spasi Sofia" and GERB. The former argued that graffiti removal was neglected during GERB’s governance, leaving Sofia unclean for the past decade. Simeon Stavrev remarked that the current administration would struggle to fix this neglect.

In response, GERB rejected the accusations, arguing that the councilors had removed the person most knowledgeable about graffiti removal from the capital inspectorate. Meanwhile, Ivan Takov from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) suggested that the focus should be on cleaning school facades, starting with the 104th Secondary School "Zahari Stoyanov," where graffiti with a political message appeared ahead of September 9.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: graffiti, sofia, removal

Related Articles:

Sofia Water Price Set to Increase by 20% in October

Starting in October, the price of water in Sofia is set to rise by 20%

Society | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 17:52

Changes to Sofia Metro Development Prioritize Northern Expansion Over Vitosha

The Sofia municipal company "Metropolitan" is nearing the deadline for public procurement bids to select an architectural-engineering bureau for designing the extension of the metro's second line

Society | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 16:07

Drone Expo Summit 2024 Will Turn Sofia into the Capital of Technologies for Flying Drones

What is the future of flying drones, how can they be used safely and change our lives for the better - these questions will be the focus of the regional conference Drone Expo Summit 2024

Business | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 12:44

Sofia Airport's New Terminal 3 to Set European Standards with 5-Star Status

Sofia Airport is set to undergo a significant transformation with the introduction of Terminal

Business » Tourism | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 15:19

Sofia Bus Passenger Fined Despite Valid E-Ticket, Controller Unaware of App

A young woman was forcibly removed from a public transport bus in Sofia

Society » Incidents | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 14:03

Sofia's Autumn Auto-Retro Salon Showcases Rare Cars, Including Adenauer's Mercedes-Benz

On Sunday, September 15, Sofia will host the Autumn Auto-Retro Salon and Parade, featuring an array of vintage vehicles

Society | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 08:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Education Minister Denies Presence of LGBTQ+ Propaganda in Bulgarian Schools

During a parliamentary session, Minister of Education Prof. Galin Tsokov addressed concerns about potential LGBTQ+ propaganda in Bulgarian schools

Society » Education | September 13, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Three Days of Mourning for Bulgarian Pilots Lost in Fatal Crash

Two highly skilled pilots from the Dolna Mitropolia Air Base have tragically lost their lives in a crash involving an L-39ZA combat training aircraft

Society » Obituaries | September 13, 2024, Friday // 17:49

Cholera Reemerges in Bulgaria After 103 Years: Imported Case Confirmed

An imported case of cholera has been confirmed in Bulgaria, marking the first such case in 103 years

Society » Health | September 13, 2024, Friday // 17:09

Two Bulgarian Pilots Die in Training Flight Crash Near Graf Ignatievo Air Base

Two pilots from the "Graf Ignatievo" Air Base lost their lives in a crash involving a training-combat aircraft

Society » Incidents | September 13, 2024, Friday // 16:36

BREAKING: Military Plane Crash Halts Air Show Preparations in Bulgaria (UPDATED)

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has called off the planned air show at the Third Air Base following an accident involving a military transport plane

Society » Incidents | September 13, 2024, Friday // 13:54

Bulgaria’s "St. Cyricus" Island Yields Third Ancient Temple, Unveiling Apollonia’s Sacred Past

A significant archaeological discovery has been made on the island of "St. Cyricus" in Sozopol, Bulgari

Society » Archaeology | September 13, 2024, Friday // 10:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria