Bulgarian Authorities Detain 38 Illegal Migrants Near Montana

Authorities in Bulgaria have detained a group of 38 illegal migrants found in a van on the ring road near Montana, according to a statement from the District Prosecutor’s Office. The migrants, originating from Syria and Egypt, are currently in custody. Once their identities are verified, they will be transferred to a Refugee Accommodation Center in the country.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the Montana District Prosecutor’s Office.

The police in Montana noted that several incidents of illegal migrant captures occurred last year. In some cases, human traffickers were apprehended, while in others, they managed to evade capture.