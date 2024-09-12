Bulgarian Authorities Detain 38 Illegal Migrants Near Montana

Bulgaria Continues to Have Lowest Minimum Wage in EU
According to Eurostat data from July 1, 2024, Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage in the European Union
Authorities in Bulgaria have detained a group of 38 illegal migrants found in a van on the ring road near Montana, according to a statement from the District Prosecutor’s Office. The migrants, originating from Syria and Egypt, are currently in custody. Once their identities are verified, they will be transferred to a Refugee Accommodation Center in the country.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the Montana District Prosecutor’s Office.
The police in Montana noted that several incidents of illegal migrant captures occurred last year. In some cases, human traffickers were apprehended, while in others, they managed to evade capture.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A 54-year-old Latvian citizen was detained in Sunny Beach for driving under the influence of alcohol
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Asenovgrad for assaulting a 23-year-old man
A Bulgarian man has been sentenced in London for his role in the murder of Turkish radio host Mehmet Koray Alpergin
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting a 62-year-old woman in Sinemorets over a demand for money
The district prosecutor's office in Shumen has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the murder of a young woman found with signs of violence
Human remains have been discovered on the Greek island of Crete, believed to be those of a Bulgarian national who disappeared 12 years ago
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023