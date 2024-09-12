Bulgarian Authorities Detain 38 Illegal Migrants Near Montana

Crime | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:33
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Authorities Detain 38 Illegal Migrants Near Montana

Authorities in Bulgaria have detained a group of 38 illegal migrants found in a van on the ring road near Montana, according to a statement from the District Prosecutor’s Office. The migrants, originating from Syria and Egypt, are currently in custody. Once their identities are verified, they will be transferred to a Refugee Accommodation Center in the country.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the Montana District Prosecutor’s Office.

The police in Montana noted that several incidents of illegal migrant captures occurred last year. In some cases, human traffickers were apprehended, while in others, they managed to evade capture.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Montana, migrants, bus

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Continues to Have Lowest Minimum Wage in EU

According to Eurostat data from July 1, 2024, Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage in the European Union

Society | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Cholera Reemerges in Bulgaria After 103 Years: Imported Case Confirmed

An imported case of cholera has been confirmed in Bulgaria, marking the first such case in 103 years

Society » Health | September 13, 2024, Friday // 17:09

Bulgaria's PM: No Further Talks with North Macedonia on Existing Agreement

Bulgaria will not renegotiate the terms of its agreement with the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 14:23

BREAKING: Military Plane Crash Halts Air Show Preparations in Bulgaria (UPDATED)

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has called off the planned air show at the Third Air Base following an accident involving a military transport plane

Society » Incidents | September 13, 2024, Friday // 13:54

'Revival' Leader Warns Bulgaria's Military and Sovereignty at Risk Due to Increasing Aid to Ukraine

In a recent statement from the parliamentary podium, Kostadin Kostadinov, chairman of the right-wing, pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) expressed serious concerns about Bulgaria's military and national sovereignty

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 11:16

Bulgaria's Defense Minister: All Military Aid to Ukraine Declared and Based on National Assembly Decisions

Bulgaria’s Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, emphasized that all military aid provided to Ukraine is fully declared and stems from decisions made by the National Assembly

Politics » Defense | September 13, 2024, Friday // 10:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Police Arrest Latvian in Sunny Beach for High Alcohol Content While Driving

A 54-year-old Latvian citizen was detained in Sunny Beach for driving under the influence of alcohol

Crime | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 11:20

Man Fights for His Life After Attack by Teen in Asenovgrad

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Asenovgrad for assaulting a 23-year-old man

Crime | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00

Bulgarian Sentenced in London for Role in Murder of Radio Host

A Bulgarian man has been sentenced in London for his role in the murder of Turkish radio host Mehmet Koray Alpergin

Crime | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32

Man Assaults 62-Year-Old Woman in Sinemorets Over Money Demand

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting a 62-year-old woman in Sinemorets over a demand for money

Crime | September 9, 2024, Monday // 12:05

Shumen Police Probe Violent Death of Woman; Man in Custody

The district prosecutor's office in Shumen has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the murder of a young woman found with signs of violence

Crime | September 9, 2024, Monday // 10:57

Human Remains Found in Crete May Belong to Missing Bulgarian from 2012

Human remains have been discovered on the Greek island of Crete, believed to be those of a Bulgarian national who disappeared 12 years ago

Crime | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 16:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria