Hungary May Sue EU for Border Protection Expenses

World » EU | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Hungary May Sue EU for Border Protection Expenses @novinite.com

Hungary is considering legal action to compel the European Union’s executive commission to reimburse the costs it has incurred for border protection, according to a minister's statement on Thursday. This move could intensify Hungary's ongoing dispute with the EU over its stringent immigration and asylum policies, reports AP.

The Hungarian government has directed its Minister for European Affairs to enter into negotiations with the European Commission to address the issue. This conflict follows Hungary being fined 200 million euros for not adhering to the EU’s asylum regulations, as reported by Gergely Gulyás, chief of staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, during a news conference.

Gulyás highlighted that Hungary has spent around 2 billion euros in recent years to safeguard the external Schengen border, yet has not received any financial support from the European Union. "We aim to recover these expenses through legal means," he stated, adding, "We are prepared to take the European Commission to court if necessary."

