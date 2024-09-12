President Radev Highlights Bulgaria's Investment Appeal and Calls for Enhanced China Cooperation

Politics | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 13:29
Bulgaria: President Radev Highlights Bulgaria's Investment Appeal and Calls for Enhanced China Cooperation

President Rumen Radev emphasized the strengths of Bulgaria's business environment and its highly skilled workforce compared to Chinese industry. Speaking at a Bulgarian-Chinese business forum marking the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, Radev highlighted Bulgaria’s low taxes and skilled personnel as key advantages for investment.

He pointed out several economic sectors where Bulgaria could deepen its cooperation with China, including biodiversity, communication and space technologies, robotics, and the automotive industry. Radev noted the widespread use of Bulgarian-made components in European cars, extending beyond mere spare parts to advanced software and autonomous vehicle technologies.

During his speech, Radev refrained from discussing the issue of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers competing with major European companies. However, he recalled a past meeting with President Xi Jinping in China, where a cooperation agreement was signed. Radev expressed a desire to see a Chinese bank branch established in Bulgaria to enhance business relations and stability. Additionally, he called for the introduction of a direct flight between Beijing and Sofia to further strengthen ties.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Chinese, Bulgarian, Radev

Related Articles:

Uncontrolled Chinese Goods Create Economic and Environmental Challenges for Bulgaria and Europe

Chinese online trading platforms are inflicting significant financial damage on European and Bulgarian manufacturers

Business | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Education Minister Denies Presence of LGBTQ+ Propaganda in Bulgarian Schools

During a parliamentary session, Minister of Education Prof. Galin Tsokov addressed concerns about potential LGBTQ+ propaganda in Bulgarian schools

Society » Education | September 13, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Three Days of Mourning for Bulgarian Pilots Lost in Fatal Crash

Two highly skilled pilots from the Dolna Mitropolia Air Base have tragically lost their lives in a crash involving an L-39ZA combat training aircraft

Society » Obituaries | September 13, 2024, Friday // 17:49

North Macedonia's PM Orders Inquiry into Bulgarian-Macedonian Historical Commission Payments

North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has announced plans to investigate the fees received by members of the Bulgarian-Macedonian Historical Commission

World » Southeast Europe | September 13, 2024, Friday // 13:05

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Fly F-16 Fighter Jet at US Invitation

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is set to perform a demonstration flight in an F-16 fighter jet

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 08:53

Bulgarian Parliament Approves Vending Machines for Medicines in Areas Lacking Pharmacies

The Bulgarian Parliament has passed, at first reading, a bill allowing for the installation of vending machines for medicinal products in areas where there is a lack of pharmacies

Society | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 16:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's PM: No Further Talks with North Macedonia on Existing Agreement

Bulgaria will not renegotiate the terms of its agreement with the Republic of North Macedonia

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 14:23

'Revival' Leader Warns Bulgaria's Military and Sovereignty at Risk Due to Increasing Aid to Ukraine

In a recent statement from the parliamentary podium, Kostadin Kostadinov, chairman of the right-wing, pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) expressed serious concerns about Bulgaria's military and national sovereignty

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 11:16

Bulgaria's Defense Minister: All Military Aid to Ukraine Declared and Based on National Assembly Decisions

Bulgaria’s Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, emphasized that all military aid provided to Ukraine is fully declared and stems from decisions made by the National Assembly

Politics » Defense | September 13, 2024, Friday // 10:07

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Fly F-16 Fighter Jet at US Invitation

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is set to perform a demonstration flight in an F-16 fighter jet

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 08:53

Bulgaria’s ‘Revival’ Party Faces European Criticism Over 'Foreign Agents' Bill

The European Commission (EC) has expressed its general disapproval of any unjustified limitations on democratic values and fundamental freedoms, in response to a new draft law

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 07:38

Supreme Court Bars Ahmed Dogan’s DPS Coalition from Elections, Allows Peevski’s Faction

Bulgaria's Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) has dismissed the appeal from Ahmed Dogan's associates, who challenged the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) decision

Politics | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 18:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria