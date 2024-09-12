President Radev Highlights Bulgaria's Investment Appeal and Calls for Enhanced China Cooperation

President Rumen Radev emphasized the strengths of Bulgaria's business environment and its highly skilled workforce compared to Chinese industry. Speaking at a Bulgarian-Chinese business forum marking the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, Radev highlighted Bulgaria’s low taxes and skilled personnel as key advantages for investment.

He pointed out several economic sectors where Bulgaria could deepen its cooperation with China, including biodiversity, communication and space technologies, robotics, and the automotive industry. Radev noted the widespread use of Bulgarian-made components in European cars, extending beyond mere spare parts to advanced software and autonomous vehicle technologies.

During his speech, Radev refrained from discussing the issue of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers competing with major European companies. However, he recalled a past meeting with President Xi Jinping in China, where a cooperation agreement was signed. Radev expressed a desire to see a Chinese bank branch established in Bulgaria to enhance business relations and stability. Additionally, he called for the introduction of a direct flight between Beijing and Sofia to further strengthen ties.