Russian Expert Advocates Limited Nuclear Strike to Deter NATO Support for Ukraine

World » RUSSIA | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 12:22
Bulgaria: Russian Expert Advocates Limited Nuclear Strike to Deter NATO Support for Ukraine @Pixabay

Sergey Karaganov, a prominent Russian political scientist known for his hawkish stance, has called for Russia to demonstrate its willingness to use nuclear weapons against NATO member states that support Ukraine. Karaganov, who has significant influence on Russia's foreign policy discourse, suggested in an interview with Kommersant that Moscow should consider a limited nuclear strike on a NATO country to signal its readiness to escalate if necessary, without provoking a full-scale nuclear conflict.

Karaganov argued that the current Russian nuclear doctrine, which only allows for nuclear retaliation in the case of a nuclear attack or an existential threat, is inadequate. He criticized this approach as ineffective and dangerous, claiming it fails to deter adversaries and could lead to Russia's downfall if not revised. According to Karaganov, Russia needs to assert its right to use nuclear weapons in response to any major attack or occupation of its territory, as a means of deterrence.

His remarks come amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where Russian forces are facing significant challenges. Karaganov's views, though not official policy, are closely monitored by Western security experts as they reflect the more aggressive elements within Russia's strategic discussions. Karaganov has been advocating for a reassessment of Russia's nuclear posture, emphasizing the need for a more assertive stance to prevent further erosion of Russia's position.

Karaganov's suggestions include a pre-emptive nuclear strike to "sober up" adversaries, although he insists that his goal is not to provoke a global nuclear war. He asserts that all nuclear powers have plans for calibrated nuclear use and that his call is intended to safeguard Russia and potentially avoid a catastrophic outcome.

Despite Karaganov’s radical proposals, President Vladimir Putin has so far maintained a more restrained public position regarding nuclear threats, while some Western analysts speculate that Karaganov's extreme rhetoric serves to highlight the tension and divide within Russian strategic thinking.

In his interview, Karaganov addressed concerns about the risk of full-scale nuclear war, stating that the notion that limited nuclear use would inevitably lead to global Armageddon is flawed. He argued that the goal is to compel the West to reconsider its position and avoid reaching a point where dire decisions become necessary.

