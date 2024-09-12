Bulgaria Introduces Limits on Driving Exam Attempts

Starting this December, new regulations for aspiring drivers in Bulgaria will allow them up to four attempts to pass both the theory and practical driving exams. If candidates fail to pass within these attempts, they will be required to restart their driving courses. Additionally, driving test reports will be digitized, and cars will be equipped with GPS trackers to verify that the required driving hours have been completed.

Boyan, a candidate about to take his driving test, expressed confidence in the new system, believing it is a step towards safer roads, reports Nova TV. “It seems completely reasonable to me,” Boyan said. “If you can’t pass after four attempts, it indicates a lack of qualification. It’s good to have stricter standards to ensure road safety.”

However, driving instructor Ivaylo Slavkov voiced concerns that the new rules might increase the cost of driving courses and add unnecessary pressure on students. He noted that only a small percentage of students fail more than once. “Typically, about 70% of students pass both exams on their first attempt if they follow the protocols,” Slavkov said.

The Association for Qualifying Motorists in Bulgaria agrees with the changes, arguing that repeated failures indicate issues with training and knowledge that need addressing. Krasimir Georgiev from the association emphasized that persistent failures suggest a need for improvement in training methods rather than additional exam attempts.

On the other hand, the Union of Bulgarian Motorists suggests implementing 80 mandatory driving hours instead of the current system, which requires 40 hours. Kaloyan Stanchev, the chairman of the union, argued that more driving hours would better prepare new drivers for various conditions, including winter driving. “It’s not sufficient to only drive 30 or 40 hours in summer conditions,” Stanchev said.

The Association of Accident Victims supports the new regulations, praising the increased control and monitoring of driving hours. Iliya Todorov from the association pointed out that many accidents involving new drivers occur outside city limits, where they face higher speeds for the first time. “New drivers often lack experience with how a car reacts under different conditions,” Todorov said.

The Ministry of Transport has justified these changes by emphasizing the need for digitization and stricter oversight in driver training.