Rounding Issues in Euro Conversion Law Could Impact Bulgarian Transition

Recent changes to the Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems regarding the adoption of the euro have raised concerns among legal experts about potential contradictions with the already enacted Law on the Introduction of the Euro. According to seasoned lawyers in monetary policy legislation, the proposed amendments could lead to discrepancies in rounding the Bulgarian lev, as noted by "Trud."

The contentious provisions have been posted for public review on the 'Strategy' platform, and are expected to face objections and suggestions for revisions. Current proposals include converting 100 leva directly into 50 euros. Financial experts with parliamentary experience have indicated that a 2:1 conversion rate may benefit users, but final outcomes will depend on legislative interpretations and votes.

The recently enacted Law on the Introduction of the Euro, published in the State Gazette less than a month ago, specifies that the conversion from BGN to EUR should be done by dividing the leva amount by the full numerical value of the official exchange rate, expressed to five decimal places. The result is then rounded to two decimal places based on the third decimal.

Despite this, some financial experts believe that the rounding issues may stem from routine administrative instructions rather than intentional discrepancies. The transitional provisions of the Euro Introduction Law do not propose modifications to legal provisions that define specific amounts or values in leva, such as fees, rates, and fines.

Lawyers argue that the "Principle of Automaticity" should apply, converting values in levs to euros using the official exchange rate and rounding rules outlined in the bill. They suggest that Bulgarian authorities could adjust regulations to fit the new currency without disadvantaging individuals.

Aside from the controversial rounding changes, the Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems includes provisions for suspending the BNB-operated RINGS real-time settlement system following the euro's introduction. Instant payments in euros will be implemented to comply with Regulation (EU) 2024/886, which mandates that all payment service providers offering euro transfers must also provide instant payment services.

Instant payments, available 24/7, are described as a key technological advancement that allows immediate access to funds, enhancing consumer and business investment opportunities. Additionally, the amendments propose expanding the range of authorities eligible to receive professional secrets, including those tasked with supervising financial sector enterprises and markets within Member States.

The proposed changes to the Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems, including adjustments to rounding for payment operations, have been made available for public discussion on the Portal for Public Consultations. The amendments suggest converting 100 leva and 600 leva directly into 50 euros and 300 euros respectively, and reducing initial capital requirements for electronic money companies from 700,000 leva to 350,000 euros.