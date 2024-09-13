Governor Alexei Smirnov reported that the economic damage to Russia from the Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk region has approached nearly 1 billion dollars. More than 150,000 people have been evacuated as a result of the conflict, according to his statements quoted by Reuters.

On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into Russia's Kursk region, deploying thousands of troops supported by drones and heavy weaponry, including Western-made arms and equipment. The Kursk region, a major grain producer, accounted for 4% of Russia's total grain harvest last year.

Smirnov noted that the imposition of emergency and counter-terrorist measures has significantly impacted the region's economy. His estimates suggest that the damage amounts to tens of billions of rubles, with total losses reaching approximately 935 million dollars. The disruption has led to the incomplete harvest of 160,000 hectares of land, and significant losses in oil crops and sugar beets, totaling 500,000 tons and 700,000 tons respectively.

Additionally, Smirnov reported that over 300,000 tons of grain remain in warehouses in areas controlled by Ukraine. The livestock sector has also suffered, with losses including more than 350,000 pigs and cattle.

In related news, reports indicate that a powerful Russian counteroffensive has begun in the Kursk region. It is claimed that Ukrainian forces may have lost control of the strategically significant village of Snagost.