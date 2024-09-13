Economic Damage from Ukrainian Invasion in Kursk Reaches Nearly $1 Billion

Russian Advances in Kursk Oblast Stalled; Ukraine Continues to Make Gains
Russian troops are continuing their counterattacks in response to the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russian troops are continuing their counterattacks in response to the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the West would enter into direct conflict with Russia if it allows Ukraine to launch long-range missile strikes deep into Russian territory
Sergey Karaganov, a prominent Russian political scientist known for his hawkish stance, has called for Russia to demonstrate its willingness to use nuclear weapons against NATO member states that support Ukraine
The Kremlin has issued a warning that Russia will "retaliate accordingly" if the United States allows Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep within Russian territory,
President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine's ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk region, which has lasted for several weeks, was intended to slow the Russian advance in Ukraine’s Donbas
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued a stern warning to the United States on Wednesday, cautioning against disregarding Russia's "red lines"
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023