Economic Damage from Ukrainian Invasion in Kursk Reaches Nearly $1 Billion

World » RUSSIA | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 11:24
Bulgaria: Economic Damage from Ukrainian Invasion in Kursk Reaches Nearly $1 Billion

Governor Alexei Smirnov reported that the economic damage to Russia from the Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk region has approached nearly 1 billion dollars. More than 150,000 people have been evacuated as a result of the conflict, according to his statements quoted by Reuters.

On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an incursion into Russia's Kursk region, deploying thousands of troops supported by drones and heavy weaponry, including Western-made arms and equipment. The Kursk region, a major grain producer, accounted for 4% of Russia's total grain harvest last year.

Smirnov noted that the imposition of emergency and counter-terrorist measures has significantly impacted the region's economy. His estimates suggest that the damage amounts to tens of billions of rubles, with total losses reaching approximately 935 million dollars. The disruption has led to the incomplete harvest of 160,000 hectares of land, and significant losses in oil crops and sugar beets, totaling 500,000 tons and 700,000 tons respectively.

Additionally, Smirnov reported that over 300,000 tons of grain remain in warehouses in areas controlled by Ukraine. The livestock sector has also suffered, with losses including more than 350,000 pigs and cattle.

In related news, reports indicate that a powerful Russian counteroffensive has begun in the Kursk region. It is claimed that Ukrainian forces may have lost control of the strategically significant village of Snagost.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, Kursk, Russian

Related Articles:

Russian Advances in Kursk Oblast Stalled; Ukraine Continues to Make Gains

Russian troops are continuing their counterattacks in response to the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast

World » Russia | September 13, 2024, Friday // 12:07

Putin Warns of Direct Conflict with West if Ukraine Launches Long-Range Strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the West would enter into direct conflict with Russia if it allows Ukraine to launch long-range missile strikes deep into Russian territory

World » Russia | September 13, 2024, Friday // 08:49

Russian Missile Hits Cargo Ship with Ukrainian Wheat Destined for Egypt in the Black Sea

On September 12, a Russian missile struck a cargo ship carrying Ukrainian wheat destined for Egypt in the Black Sea

World » Ukraine | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 18:18

Russian Expert Advocates Limited Nuclear Strike to Deter NATO Support for Ukraine

Sergey Karaganov, a prominent Russian political scientist known for his hawkish stance, has called for Russia to demonstrate its willingness to use nuclear weapons against NATO member states that support Ukraine

World » Russia | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 12:22

Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Russian Su-30SM Fighter in Black Sea Operation

During an operation in the Black Sea, Ukrainian special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense successfully destroyed a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet using a portable anti-aircraft missile system

World » Ukraine | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 10:26

Britain Greenlights Long-Range Strikes on Russia, US Remains Divided

Russian drones struck a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Konotop, located in the Sumy region

World » Ukraine | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:43
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russian Advances in Kursk Oblast Stalled; Ukraine Continues to Make Gains

Russian troops are continuing their counterattacks in response to the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast

World » Russia | September 13, 2024, Friday // 12:07

Putin Warns of Direct Conflict with West if Ukraine Launches Long-Range Strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the West would enter into direct conflict with Russia if it allows Ukraine to launch long-range missile strikes deep into Russian territory

World » Russia | September 13, 2024, Friday // 08:49

Russian Expert Advocates Limited Nuclear Strike to Deter NATO Support for Ukraine

Sergey Karaganov, a prominent Russian political scientist known for his hawkish stance, has called for Russia to demonstrate its willingness to use nuclear weapons against NATO member states that support Ukraine

World » Russia | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 12:22

Russia Warns of Retaliation if US Approves Long-Range Missile Strikes by Ukraine

The Kremlin has issued a warning that Russia will "retaliate accordingly" if the United States allows Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep within Russian territory,

World » Russia | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 15:04

Putin Claims Ukraine's Kursk Incursion Failed to Halt Russian Advance in Donbas

President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine's ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk region, which has lasted for several weeks, was intended to slow the Russian advance in Ukraine’s Donbas

World » Russia | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 15:37

Lavrov Warns US Against Crossing Russia’s “Red Lines” Over Ukraine Missile Deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued a stern warning to the United States on Wednesday, cautioning against disregarding Russia's "red lines"

World » Russia | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria