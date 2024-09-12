Police Arrest Latvian in Sunny Beach for High Alcohol Content While Driving

Drunk Scooter Driver Crashes Near Sunny Beach, Sustains Head Injuries
A scooter driver under the influence crashed near Sunny Beach on Saturday night
A 54-year-old Latvian citizen was detained in Sunny Beach for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to BGNES. On Wednesday at approximately 5:25 p.m., the man was stopped by officers from the Regional Office in Nessebar for an inspection.
Police determined that the Latvian driver had a blood alcohol concentration of 2.84 per thousand. The individual was held for up to 24 hours, and his Latvian-registered vehicle was confiscated.
Fast-track legal proceedings have been initiated in response to the incident.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Authorities in Bulgaria have detained a group of 38 illegal migrants found in a van on the ring road near Montana
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Asenovgrad for assaulting a 23-year-old man
A Bulgarian man has been sentenced in London for his role in the murder of Turkish radio host Mehmet Koray Alpergin
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting a 62-year-old woman in Sinemorets over a demand for money
The district prosecutor's office in Shumen has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the murder of a young woman found with signs of violence
Human remains have been discovered on the Greek island of Crete, believed to be those of a Bulgarian national who disappeared 12 years ago
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023