Police Arrest Latvian in Sunny Beach for High Alcohol Content While Driving

A 54-year-old Latvian citizen was detained in Sunny Beach for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to BGNES. On Wednesday at approximately 5:25 p.m., the man was stopped by officers from the Regional Office in Nessebar for an inspection.

Police determined that the Latvian driver had a blood alcohol concentration of 2.84 per thousand. The individual was held for up to 24 hours, and his Latvian-registered vehicle was confiscated.

Fast-track legal proceedings have been initiated in response to the incident.