Bulgarians Rank Third in Greek Tourism After Germans and British

In 2023, Bulgarian tourists ranked third in terms of visits to Greece, following Germans and British tourists. Bulgarians made a total of 2.911 million visits to Greece, marking a 56% increase from the previous year. This surge in visits has elevated Bulgaria's position in the rankings by two spots.

According to a study by the Institute of the Association of Greek Tourist Enterprises, Bulgaria now trails only Germany, which had approximately 5 million visits, and the United Kingdom, with 4.8 million. The overall number of visits to Greece last year reached 36.136 million, reflecting a 15.2% increase from the previous year, as reported by 24 Hours.

Additionally, the Central Port Authority of Kavala has released data showing a significant rise in passenger and vehicle traffic to and from the island of Thassos. For the summer months of June through August 2024, nearly 1.5 million visitors traveled between Keramoti, Kavala, and Thassos, indicating a substantial growth in tourism compared to previous years.