Six UN Staff Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza School

World | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:36
Bulgaria: Six UN Staff Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza School

The United Nations agency for Palestine refugees reported that six of its staff members were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school located in the central Gaza Strip. This incident marks the deadliest single strike on UN personnel since the conflict began in October last year.

The Israeli army stated it conducted a "precision strike" targeting militants who were allegedly planning an attack from the building, adding that efforts were made to minimize civilian casualties. Meanwhile, Hamas reported at least 14 people killed in the strike, which occurred at a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp, home to thousands of Palestinian refugees.

The UN agency noted that this was the fifth time in the past 11 months that the school had been struck. Hamas has denied using civilian structures for military operations, while the United Nations condemned all airstrikes on civilians and its facilities.

