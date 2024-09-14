Bulgaria to Receive AMRAAM Missiles in $1.2B US Contract

Bulgaria Continues to Have Lowest Minimum Wage in EU
According to Eurostat data from July 1, 2024, Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage in the European Union
The US Department of Defense has awarded a contract valued at nearly 1.2 billion dollars to the American company Raytheon for the production of AMRAAM (Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile) missiles. The contract also covers the supply of these missiles to several foreign military clients, including Bulgaria.
According to the Pentagon's press service, the contract is valued at 1,195,985,081 dollars and encompasses not only the missiles but also related equipment. The production will take place in Tucson, Arizona, with an expected completion date of January 31, 2027.
This deal includes unclassified foreign military sales to a wide range of countries. Among them are Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.
The information was shared through a press statement by the Pentagon and reported by BTA.
Bulgaria’s Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, emphasized that all military aid provided to Ukraine is fully declared and stems from decisions made by the National Assembly
Internal documents have disclosed that officers from the European border and coast guard agency Frontex have been pressured to remain silent about the mistreatment of refugees and migrants at the Bulgarian-Turkish border
Starting from January 1, 2025, the minimum salary for military personnel in Bulgaria will be set at 2,300 leva
Bulgaria continues to support Ukraine in line with the decisions of its National Assembly
Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has confirmed that the country has sent self-propelled artillery units "Gvozdika" to Ukraine
A ceremony will be held today at 11:00 a.m. in Asenovgrad's "Akademik Nikolay Haitov" square to mark the departure of a Bulgarian military contingent for a mission with the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo (KFOR)
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023