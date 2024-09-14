Bulgaria to Receive AMRAAM Missiles in $1.2B US Contract

The US Department of Defense has awarded a contract valued at nearly 1.2 billion dollars to the American company Raytheon for the production of AMRAAM (Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile) missiles. The contract also covers the supply of these missiles to several foreign military clients, including Bulgaria.

According to the Pentagon's press service, the contract is valued at 1,195,985,081 dollars and encompasses not only the missiles but also related equipment. The production will take place in Tucson, Arizona, with an expected completion date of January 31, 2027.

This deal includes unclassified foreign military sales to a wide range of countries. Among them are Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

The information was shared through a press statement by the Pentagon and reported by BTA.