Mild Temperatures and Clear Conditions to Prevail Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 18:28
Bulgaria: Mild Temperatures and Clear Conditions to Prevail Across Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Thursday, Western and Central Bulgaria will experience sunny weather. In the morning, there may be reduced visibility and low clouds in the valleys. Northeastern areas will see more cloud cover in the morning, with the possibility of light showers. By noon, the clouds will clear, bringing sunshine across the region. Winds will be light to moderate from the west-northwest, while the eastern regions will experience a southeast wind. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 25°C and 30°C, with Sofia around 26°C.

On the northern Black Sea coast, the morning will bring significant cloud cover and occasional light rain. As the day progresses, clouds will decrease, leading to sunny weather along the coast. Winds will blow moderately from the southeast, shifting to the west after midday. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 27°C, with sea water temperatures around 24°C to 25°C. The sea will have a slight swell of about two points.

In the mountains, conditions will be mostly sunny, with moderate to strong west-northwest winds. The maximum temperature at 1,200 meters will be around 15°C, and at 2,000 meters, around 11°C.

