Mild Temperatures and Clear Conditions to Prevail Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria Braces for Code Orange: Intense Rain and Storms Forecast for Wednesday
On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience severe weather conditions, with code orange and yellow alerts issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms
On Thursday, Western and Central Bulgaria will experience sunny weather. In the morning, there may be reduced visibility and low clouds in the valleys. Northeastern areas will see more cloud cover in the morning, with the possibility of light showers. By noon, the clouds will clear, bringing sunshine across the region. Winds will be light to moderate from the west-northwest, while the eastern regions will experience a southeast wind. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 25°C and 30°C, with Sofia around 26°C.
On the northern Black Sea coast, the morning will bring significant cloud cover and occasional light rain. As the day progresses, clouds will decrease, leading to sunny weather along the coast. Winds will blow moderately from the southeast, shifting to the west after midday. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 27°C, with sea water temperatures around 24°C to 25°C. The sea will have a slight swell of about two points.
In the mountains, conditions will be mostly sunny, with moderate to strong west-northwest winds. The maximum temperature at 1,200 meters will be around 15°C, and at 2,000 meters, around 11°C.
A partial state of emergency has been declared in Beloslav Municipality following heavy rainfall that led to significant flooding
The weather forecast for September 10 predicts cloudy conditions with rain and thunderstorms, particularly affecting Western and Central Bulgaria
Today’s weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, but clouds will increase from the west in the afternoon, becoming thicker by evening when rain will start in the western regions
The summer of 2024, encompassing June, July, and August, has been recorded as the hottest and one of the driest in Bulgaria since the start of the century
On September 6, Bulgaria will experience generally sunny weather, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms expected, particularly in mountainous regions
