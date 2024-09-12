Two Bulgarians from Bolhrad Region Have Died in Ukraine

Bulgarian Migrants in Germany: Employment Challenges and Cultural Barriers
In the German city of Offenbach, a small Bulgarian community has taken root, with nearly 6,000 Bulgarian residents making up about 4% of the city's population
Two Bulgarians from the Bolhrad region have recently died while serving in Ukraine. According to the Bolhrad Regional Military Administration, Sergey Dachev, 39, from Bolhrad, passed away on September 6 in the Kharkiv region. He was serving as a soldier in Ukraine's State Border Service.
The date for Dachev's funeral will be announced later, as per the Bolhrad administration's report.
On September 10, Mihail Boev, born in 1975 and from Artsyz, also died after being hospitalized with severe injuries. Boev was mobilized in the Ukrainian army as a mechanic and tank operator in the 110th Operational Mechanized Brigade.
The Bolhrad Regional Military Administration has extended its condolences to the families of the deceased.
According to the 2001 Ukrainian Census, the Bessarabian Bulgarian population in Ukraine is estimated at over 129,000 in Budjak, located in the Odesa Oblast in southern Ukraine, with an additional 75,000 scattered throughout other parts of Southern Ukraine. The total count of Bulgarians in Ukraine stands at 204,600.
In Budjak, Bulgarians constitute a significant portion of the population. They form the majority in Bolhrad region, where they number 45,600 out of 75,000 residents. Other districts in Budjak with notable Bulgarian populations include Artsyz, with 20,200 of 51,700 residents; Tarutyne, with 17,000 of 45,200; Izmail, with 14,100 of 54,700; and Sarata, with 10,000 of 49,900. Additionally, the city of Izmail has a Bulgarian community of 8,600 out of a total population of 85,100.
Outside Budjak, Odesa has seen an influx of Bulgarians in recent years. The city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky has a Bulgarian population of about 4%, making them the third-largest ethnic group in the city.
