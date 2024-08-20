Heavy Rains Trigger Partial State of Emergency in Beloslav Municipality

Severe Water Shortages Lead to Protests and State of Emergency in Bulgarian Villages
The water crisis in Bulgaria has led to an indefinite state of emergency being declared in several villages due to severe shortages
A partial state of emergency has been declared in Beloslav Municipality following heavy rainfall that led to significant flooding. The Mayor of Beloslav, Deyan Ivanov, issued the order in response to the severe weather conditions affecting the town.
The intense rainfall caused widespread flooding across Beloslav, impacting areas such as the "Mladost" and "Akacii" neighborhoods. The municipality reported that the excessive rain resulted in a landslide, carrying soil, dry grasses, and branches into the "Ivan Vazov" gully, which then overflowed.
The main road connecting Varna, Beloslav, and Razdelna has been inundated, particularly in Beloslav itself. Numerous residential buildings have been flooded, with rainfall amounts far exceeding typical monthly totals.
In the hours following the storm, streets in low-lying areas turned into muddy rivers. There have been reports of partially flooded yards, fallen trees, and a flooded school basement. The town's infrastructure has suffered severe damage.
All disaster management services have been mobilized to address the situation. Municipal Administration staff, Ministry of Internal Affairs personnel, the Regional Road Administration in Varna, fire services, local companies with large equipment, and citizen volunteers are working together to manage the cleanup and control efforts.
Damage assessment and restoration work are currently underway as the town begins to recover from the disaster.
