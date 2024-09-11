Two Bulgarians from Bolhrad Region Have Died in Ukraine
Two Bulgarians from the Bolhrad region have recently died while serving in Ukraine
In a video message to the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform Leaders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that Russia return control of Crimea to Ukraine, Anadolu Agency reports.
Erdogan affirmed Turkey's unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence, stating that the return of Crimea is a requirement of international law. He highlighted that Turkey has not recognized Russia's annexation of the peninsula and expressed concern over the "unbearable pain" suffered by the Crimean Tatars under Russian occupation.
The Turkish leader reiterated Ankara's commitment to ending the conflict and achieving a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
While Turkey under Erdogan has refrained from imposing sanctions on Russia and has facilitated ways for Russia to evade sanctions imposed by other nations, it has also been a significant supporter of Ukraine. Turkey has provided military aid, including Bayraktar drones, wheeled armored vehicles, and assistance in building warships.
During an operation in the Black Sea, Ukrainian special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense successfully destroyed a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet using a portable anti-aircraft missile system
Russian drones struck a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Konotop, located in the Sumy region
Kyiv is reportedly exploring alternative strategies for its war with Russia as Western support continues to evolve
Ukraine has identified General Sergey Kobylash as the commander responsible for ordering the attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv in July
Recent opinion polls in Ukraine indicate a growing willingness among some citizens to consider peace talks with Russia following the setbacks of last year’s counteroffensive
