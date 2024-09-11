Erdogan Demands Russia Return Crimea to Ukraine, Citing International Law

In a video message to the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform Leaders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that Russia return control of Crimea to Ukraine, Anadolu Agency reports.

Erdogan affirmed Turkey's unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence, stating that the return of Crimea is a requirement of international law. He highlighted that Turkey has not recognized Russia's annexation of the peninsula and expressed concern over the "unbearable pain" suffered by the Crimean Tatars under Russian occupation.

The Turkish leader reiterated Ankara's commitment to ending the conflict and achieving a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

While Turkey under Erdogan has refrained from imposing sanctions on Russia and has facilitated ways for Russia to evade sanctions imposed by other nations, it has also been a significant supporter of Ukraine. Turkey has provided military aid, including Bayraktar drones, wheeled armored vehicles, and assistance in building warships.