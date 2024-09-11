Six Injured After Bus Overturns Near Radnevo, One in Critical Condition

Six individuals were injured when a bus overturned near Radnevo. Four passengers were hospitalized, with a 47-year-old woman in critical condition due to various injuries. Two elderly women, aged 73 and 74, along with a 50-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and are not in danger. A 22-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

The accident occurred on the Stara Zagora-Radnevo road shortly before 7:00 p.m. yesterday, as confirmed by the regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Preliminary information suggests that a Volkswagen bus, driven by a 50-year-old man, veered off the road and overturned. The driver tested negative for alcohol. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated by the regional police department in Radnevo.