Six Injured After Bus Overturns Near Radnevo, One in Critical Condition

Society » INCIDENTS | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 15:14
Bulgaria: Six Injured After Bus Overturns Near Radnevo, One in Critical Condition @novinite.com

Six individuals were injured when a bus overturned near Radnevo. Four passengers were hospitalized, with a 47-year-old woman in critical condition due to various injuries. Two elderly women, aged 73 and 74, along with a 50-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and are not in danger. A 22-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

The accident occurred on the Stara Zagora-Radnevo road shortly before 7:00 p.m. yesterday, as confirmed by the regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Preliminary information suggests that a Volkswagen bus, driven by a 50-year-old man, veered off the road and overturned. The driver tested negative for alcohol. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated by the regional police department in Radnevo.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radnevo, bus, incident

Related Articles:

Tragic Incident in Pernik Village: Formwork Collapse Results in Death

|

Elderly Russian Couple Killed in Road Accident Near Sunny Beach

|

37-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in Burgas Park

|

Sofia Introduces Tourist Bus Route 200 to Enhance City Access

|

President Radev Calls for Swift Investigation into Elin Pelin Explosions

|

Tragic Accident on Struma Highway: Woman and Child Killed, Three Injured

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Mass Poisoning of Stray Animals Sparks Outrage in Bulgarian Town

Residents of the Bulgarian town of Bobov dol have reported the mass poisoning of stray animals, sharing concerns on social media

Society » Incidents | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Sofia Bus Passenger Fined Despite Valid E-Ticket, Controller Unaware of App

A young woman was forcibly removed from a public transport bus in Sofia

Society » Incidents | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 14:03

Arrests Made After 67 Railway Tracks Stolen Near Sliven

7 railway tracks were reported stolen between the Sliven and Gurkovo stations, according to Bulgarian police

Society » Incidents | September 9, 2024, Monday // 14:35

Drunk Scooter Driver Crashes Near Sunny Beach, Sustains Head Injuries

A scooter driver under the influence crashed near Sunny Beach on Saturday night

Society » Incidents | September 9, 2024, Monday // 09:30

Yambol Blaze Injures Mother and Son; Cause Under Investigation

A fire erupted early this morning in a housing cooperative located in the center of Yambol, injuring a 68-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son

Society » Incidents | September 9, 2024, Monday // 09:26

Tragic Incident in Pernik Village: Formwork Collapse Results in Death

In the village of Divotino, Pernik, a formwork that had fallen onto a poured concrete slab trapped two individuals

Society » Incidents | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 17:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria