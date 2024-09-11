Bulgaria Bans Controversial Energy Powder Following Health Concerns

A complete ban on the sale and distribution of energy powder, known as "energy sniff," has been introduced in Bulgaria. The decision followed an urgent meeting between the Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Galya Kondeva, and the Chairwoman of the Commission for Consumer Protection, Maria Filipova, as announced by the Ministry of Health.

During the meeting, experts discussed opinions on the use of energy powder and reviewed its composition, purpose, and method of use. According to the National Center for Public Health and Analysis and the Expert Council on Ear-Nose-Throat Diseases, inhaling these products poses health risks.

The unclear dosing methods and the composition of substances in a "single dose" were cited as concerns. Prolonged use could lead to nasal mucosa damage, perforation of the nasal septum, and airway blockage.

The Commission issued an immediate ban on energy powder marketed as an alternative to energy drinks or "energy snuff." Products already on the market must be recalled. Inspections conducted from August 28 to September 3 by regional health inspectorates led to the temporary suspension of 180 packages across more than 380 locations.

The product gained notoriety after a controversial social media post by pop-folk singer Diona, who demonstrated how to use the powder by drawing "cocaine-like" trails. Her post sparked widespread reactions, with authorities fining the distributor, and Diona later removed the content after facing public backlash.