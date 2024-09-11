Drone Expo Summit 2024 Will Turn Sofia into the Capital of Technologies for Flying Drones

Business | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 12:44
Bulgaria: Drone Expo Summit 2024 Will Turn Sofia into the Capital of Technologies for Flying Drones @Drone Expo Summit 2024

What is the future of flying drones, how can they be used safely and change our lives for the better - these questions will be the focus of the regional conference Drone Expo Summit 2024, which will be held on October 1 in Sofia, Bulgaria. The event is organized by the United Drone Society Association and Inter Expo Center, as part of the program of the Inter Drone Expo exhibition and for the second year in a row will bring together experts, innovators, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts in the field of drones.

The Drone Expo Summit 2024 program includes four discussion panels. In "Drone Safety and Cybersecurity," participants will comment on current challenges and opportunities to improve regulations and practices in the field of drone safety and cybersecurity.

The possibilities for the integration of drone technology in the education system and its impact on the development of engineering skills of the younger generation will be part of the panel "Drone Education in Schools".

What is the role of drones in modern military operations and what is their significance for national security, experts will comment in the section on "Drone projects in defense", and the panel "Drones and robots in disasters and accidents" will show innovative approaches to the use of drones and robots in various crises, natural disasters and emergencies.

The purpose of the conference is to promote the exchange of knowledge and experience, as well as to propose solutions to key challenges in the sector. During the event, visitors and guests will have the opportunity for meetings and networking "I hope that the upcoming forum will help unite the rapidly growing drone community in our country, popularize this class of technology and create good practices for informing drone users in the country - said Anton Puliyski, chairman of the United Drone Society Association and one of the organizers of the conference.

Visitor admission is free upon registration* at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drone-expo-summit-2024-tickets-1004985397377.

The Inter Drone Expo exhibition will be held in parallel with the MACHTECH & INNOTECH EXPO in halls 1 to 6 of the Inter Expo Center. The Drone Expo Summit 2024 forum, for its part, is organized with the support of SOAPI, PARAi, Drone ARENA, Ministry of Defense, CyberCLUB, BULATSA (Bulgarian Air Traffic Services Authority), Ministry of Transport and Communications, as well as Drones.bg.

*Drone Expo Summit 2024 registrants will receive a ticket by email for free admission to the entire expo.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drones, sofia, expo

Related Articles:

Sofia Airport's New Terminal 3 to Set European Standards with 5-Star Status

Sofia Airport is set to undergo a significant transformation with the introduction of Terminal

Business » Tourism | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 15:19

Sofia Bus Passenger Fined Despite Valid E-Ticket, Controller Unaware of App

A young woman was forcibly removed from a public transport bus in Sofia

Society » Incidents | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 14:03

Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow, Russia Intercepts Multiple Attacks

Ukraine launched a series of drone attacks on Moscow and other regions in Russia

World » Ukraine | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 09:09

Sofia's Autumn Auto-Retro Salon Showcases Rare Cars, Including Adenauer's Mercedes-Benz

On Sunday, September 15, Sofia will host the Autumn Auto-Retro Salon and Parade, featuring an array of vintage vehicles

Society | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 08:28

Sofia to Enforce Complete Ban on Wood and Coal Heating by 2029

Starting in 2029, heating with wood and coal will be entirely banned in Sofia

Business » Energy | September 7, 2024, Saturday // 09:21

Popular International Magazine Declares Sofia Europe's Most Exciting City

Vogue magazine has recently named Sofia as the most dynamic city in Europe, spotlighting the Bulgarian capital as an unexpected yet thrilling urban destination

Business » Tourism | September 6, 2024, Friday // 09:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgarian Migrants in Germany: Employment Challenges and Cultural Barriers

In the German city of Offenbach, a small Bulgarian community has taken root, with nearly 6,000 Bulgarian residents making up about 4% of the city's population

Business | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 08:57

Bulgaria Ranks Second Worldwide in Bread Consumption

Bulgaria ranks second globally in bread consumption, with Turkey leading the list

Business » Industry | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 08:36

American Lawyer Warns Bulgaria Seen as Risky Investment Due to Corruption and Russian Ties

In the United States, Bulgaria is viewed as a risky investment destination due to its connections with Russian oligarchs and China, along with concerns over transparency that could lead American investors into costly mistakes

Business | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 08:18

EU Gas Storage at 90% Full; Bulgaria Faces High Energy Poverty Rates

According to the European Commission’s annual report on the Energy Union, EU gas storage facilities are now 90% full

Business » Energy | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 16:48

Westinghouse Unveils Pioneering AI System for Nuclear Power Generation

NEW NUCLEAR-SPECIFIC GenAI SYSTEM WILL ENABLE COMPANY'S CUSTOMERS TO DEVELOP NUCLEAR SOLUTIONS WITH THE HELP OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Business » Energy | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 14:05

Chinese Rail Giants Explore Investment Opportunities in Bulgaria's Vidin

The mayor of Vidin municipality welcomed a Chinese delegation

Business | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria