Drone Expo Summit 2024 Will Turn Sofia into the Capital of Technologies for Flying Drones

What is the future of flying drones, how can they be used safely and change our lives for the better - these questions will be the focus of the regional conference Drone Expo Summit 2024, which will be held on October 1 in Sofia, Bulgaria. The event is organized by the United Drone Society Association and Inter Expo Center, as part of the program of the Inter Drone Expo exhibition and for the second year in a row will bring together experts, innovators, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts in the field of drones.

The Drone Expo Summit 2024 program includes four discussion panels. In "Drone Safety and Cybersecurity," participants will comment on current challenges and opportunities to improve regulations and practices in the field of drone safety and cybersecurity.

The possibilities for the integration of drone technology in the education system and its impact on the development of engineering skills of the younger generation will be part of the panel "Drone Education in Schools".

What is the role of drones in modern military operations and what is their significance for national security, experts will comment in the section on "Drone projects in defense", and the panel "Drones and robots in disasters and accidents" will show innovative approaches to the use of drones and robots in various crises, natural disasters and emergencies.

The purpose of the conference is to promote the exchange of knowledge and experience, as well as to propose solutions to key challenges in the sector. During the event, visitors and guests will have the opportunity for meetings and networking "I hope that the upcoming forum will help unite the rapidly growing drone community in our country, popularize this class of technology and create good practices for informing drone users in the country - said Anton Puliyski, chairman of the United Drone Society Association and one of the organizers of the conference.

Visitor admission is free upon registration* at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drone-expo-summit-2024-tickets-1004985397377.

The Inter Drone Expo exhibition will be held in parallel with the MACHTECH & INNOTECH EXPO in halls 1 to 6 of the Inter Expo Center. The Drone Expo Summit 2024 forum, for its part, is organized with the support of SOAPI, PARAi, Drone ARENA, Ministry of Defense, CyberCLUB, BULATSA (Bulgarian Air Traffic Services Authority), Ministry of Transport and Communications, as well as Drones.bg.

*Drone Expo Summit 2024 registrants will receive a ticket by email for free admission to the entire expo.