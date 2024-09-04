Westinghouse Unveils Pioneering AI System for Nuclear Power Generation

NEW NUCLEAR-SPECIFIC GenAI SYSTEM WILL ENABLE COMPANY'S CUSTOMERS TO DEVELOP NUCLEAR SOLUTIONS WITH THE HELP OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Westinghouse Electric Company presented its latest Hive™ Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) System. This is a revolutionary system for the nuclear sector that uses artificial intelligence. It will enable a major change in the industry, which will lead to optimized costs and shortened terms for all stages of the entire life cycle of the power unit – from its design, licensing and construction to its long-term operation.

Through the Hive system, Westinghouse customers will gain access to proprietary knowledge and industry innovations created by the company over 100 years from an international team of engineers and scientists through reliable systems and software. Implementing the Hive system into Westinghouse products, services and processes will not only advance the work of the company's engineers, but also the applications used by customers. In addition, the Hive system will optimize maintenance scheduling, improve periodic inspection processes and improve the digital user experience so that work teams receive the right information at the right time.

One of the innovative features that distinguish the Hive system is the revolutionary bertha™ artificial intelligence system, which uses language models developed for the nuclear industry. The system is named after Bertha Lamme, the first woman in the United States to earn a degree in mechanical engineering and the first female engineer to work at Westinghouse. The bertha™ system includes pre-set and trained models, methods and tools that can be applied to many different use cases.

“Westinghouse has always been at the forefront of innovation in the nuclear industry, and now we are excited to be the first to create an integrated AI nuclear system for widespread use. In the future, Westinghouse will refine the Hive system to build customized solutions together with its customers. Among the applications of the new Hive system are the improvement of processes for preventive maintenance of nuclear facilities and for the safe operation of nuclear fuel, as well as for the optimization of activities in the production of major components and systems," commented Lou Martinez Sancho, Chief Technology Officer of Westinghouse and executive vice president of research and development. "Westinghouse has developed a secure and efficient infrastructure that adheres to the highest ethical standards."