Westinghouse Unveils Pioneering AI System for Nuclear Power Generation

Business » ENERGY | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 14:05
Bulgaria: Westinghouse Unveils Pioneering AI System for Nuclear Power Generation @M3 Communications Group, Inc.

NEW NUCLEAR-SPECIFIC GenAI SYSTEM WILL ENABLE COMPANY'S CUSTOMERS TO DEVELOP NUCLEAR SOLUTIONS WITH THE HELP OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Westinghouse Electric Company presented its latest Hive™ Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) System. This is a revolutionary system for the nuclear sector that uses artificial intelligence. It will enable a major change in the industry, which will lead to optimized costs and shortened terms for all stages of the entire life cycle of the power unit – from its design, licensing and construction to its long-term operation.

Through the Hive system, Westinghouse customers will gain access to proprietary knowledge and industry innovations created by the company over 100 years from an international team of engineers and scientists through reliable systems and software. Implementing the Hive system into Westinghouse products, services and processes will not only advance the work of the company's engineers, but also the applications used by customers. In addition, the Hive system will optimize maintenance scheduling, improve periodic inspection processes and improve the digital user experience so that work teams receive the right information at the right time.

One of the innovative features that distinguish the Hive system is the revolutionary bertha™ artificial intelligence system, which uses language models developed for the nuclear industry. The system is named after Bertha Lamme, the first woman in the United States to earn a degree in mechanical engineering and the first female engineer to work at Westinghouse. The bertha™ system includes pre-set and trained models, methods and tools that can be applied to many different use cases.

Westinghouse has always been at the forefront of innovation in the nuclear industry, and now we are excited to be the first to create an integrated AI nuclear system for widespread use. In the future, Westinghouse will refine the Hive system to build customized solutions together with its customers. Among the applications of the new Hive system are the improvement of processes for preventive maintenance of nuclear facilities and for the safe operation of nuclear fuel, as well as for the optimization of activities in the production of major components and systems," commented Lou Martinez Sancho, Chief Technology Officer of Westinghouse and executive vice president of research and development. "Westinghouse has developed a secure and efficient infrastructure that adheres to the highest ethical standards."

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Westinghouse, nuclear, AI, Hive

Related Articles:

NVIDIA Faces $279 Billion Loss Amid AI Optimism Reevaluation

Nvidia experienced a significant loss last week, with its market capitalization dropping by 279 billion dollars due to a 9.5% decline in its share price

World | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 16:13

Kremlin Revises Nuclear Doctrine Amid Western Support for Ukraine

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that Russia is revising its nuclear doctrine in response to perceived threats from the United States and its Western allies, who, according to Moscow, have escalated the conflict in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 12:22

Ukraine is Still Determined to Acquire Nuclear Reactors from Bulgaria

Ukraine remains committed to purchasing two Russian VVER(WWER-1000)-1000 nuclear reactors currently stored in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:48

Biden Approves Strategy to Counter Nuclear Coordinated Threats from Russia, China, and North Korea

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden approved a directive for the armed forces to prepare for potential "coordinated nuclear confrontations" involving Russia, China, and North Korea

World | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:21

Bulgarian Students Shine at Inaugural International AI Olympiad with Gold and Bronze Medals

At the first International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), held in Burgas from August 9 to 15, Bulgarian students achieved notable success

Society | August 15, 2024, Thursday // 17:47

Secret Russian Files Detail Plans for Nuclear Strikes Across Europe

Russia's navy has been preparing to target sites deep within Europe using nuclear-capable missiles, according to classified documents

World » Russia | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

EU Gas Storage at 90% Full; Bulgaria Faces High Energy Poverty Rates

According to the European Commission’s annual report on the Energy Union, EU gas storage facilities are now 90% full

Business » Energy | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 16:48

Sofia to Enforce Complete Ban on Wood and Coal Heating by 2029

Starting in 2029, heating with wood and coal will be entirely banned in Sofia

Business » Energy | September 7, 2024, Saturday // 09:21

Bulgaria Secures Engineering Contract with South Korean and American Firms for Kozloduy NPP Expansion

In the coming two months, the company "Kozloduy NPP - New Powers" is set to finalize an engineering contract with a consortium comprised of South Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction and the American firm Westinghouse Electric Company.

Business » Energy | September 2, 2024, Monday // 18:36

Bulgaria Faces Continued High Electricity Prices

Electricity prices in Bulgaria remain the highest in the region as August progresses

Business » Energy | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:16

Ukraine is Still Determined to Acquire Nuclear Reactors from Bulgaria

Ukraine remains committed to purchasing two Russian VVER(WWER-1000)-1000 nuclear reactors currently stored in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:48

Turkey to Export Gas to Bulgaria Under New "Turkish Blend" Brand

Turkey is set to export natural gas to Bulgaria under a new brand called "Turkish Blend", which will include a mixture of gas from various sources

Business » Energy | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 08:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria