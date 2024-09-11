Chinese Rail Giants Explore Investment Opportunities in Bulgaria's Vidin

The mayor of Vidin municipality welcomed a Chinese delegation

The mayor of Vidin municipality, Dr. Tsvetan Tsenkov, held a working meeting with representatives of the Chinese company China Railway International Group - one of the world leaders in railway construction. The visit of the Chinese delegation to the Bulgarian city was at the invitation of the Vidin mayor.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Tsenkov presented his guests with souvenirs and advertising materials of the municipality, and they, in turn, presented him with a model of a high-speed railway developing at 300 km/h.

In the course of the talks, representatives of one of the largest Chinese companies specializing in the construction of infrastructure - railways, highways and bridge facilities - expressed interest in the construction of a tunnel under the Petrokhan Pass. The possibilities for the implementation of large-scale projects in Bulgaria from the point of view of European legislation, the implementation of the various procedures related to construction and the interaction with the competent institutions were discussed.

The mayor of the municipality of Vidin started the Chinese delegation with the investment opportunities and the intention to build an Industrial Zone near the city.

With this visit, the guests also declared the desire of Chinese companies to invest in Bulgaria and, in particular, in the Vidin region. In this connection, the possibilities for cooperation in various spheres of the economy and culture were also discussed.