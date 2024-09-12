Ukraine Weighs Alternative Plans as Allies Debate Future Support

September 11, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Ukraine Weighs Alternative Plans as Allies Debate Future Support @Pixabay

Kyiv is reportedly exploring alternative strategies for its war with Russia as Western support continues to evolve, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The publication cites Western and US officials who indicate that while the long-term goal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains to expel Russia from Ukraine, practical considerations are leading to a reassessment.

With waning public support among some of Ukraine's key allies and incremental gains by Russian forces, European diplomats suggest that Ukraine may need to adjust its wartime objectives. This shift could assist Western officials in justifying continued arms and aid deliveries to Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy are scheduled to visit Ukraine next Wednesday. They will meet with Ukrainian officials to discuss how to define a Ukrainian victory and the necessary support to achieve it.

European officials have reportedly informed Kyiv that a complete victory would demand hundreds of billions in Western support—an amount that neither Washington nor Europe could feasibly provide. Blinken stated that his visit aims to assess Ukraine's current needs.

The visit may also signal a potential agreement between the US and Britain on Ukraine's use of long-range ballistic missiles to target Russian positions, although no final decision has been made yet. Recent polls in Ukraine show a growing segment of the public favoring peace talks with Russia, though the prevailing sentiment, especially among the military, remains against a settlement with the Kremlin.

