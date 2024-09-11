Bulgaria: GERB’s Borissov to Pursue Alliances with BSP, TISP, and Possible DPS

September 11, 2024

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, has outlined his strategy for forming a coalition government following the upcoming elections. He has indicated that he will seek alliances with the parties from the previous "assembly" partnership, which included GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria," as well as with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP). Borissov emphasized that pragmatism should guide political decisions.

According to Borissov, the GERB leader insists that all major systemic parties should communicate their plans for the post-election period clearly to the public. While he has mentioned the Movement of Rights and Freedoms (DPS) as a potential partner, he did not clarify which faction he would consider aligning with.

"The natural partners are those who were in the assembly, plus BSP and TISP," Borissov stated. He added that the final decision would depend on the election results and how DPS performs. He also suggested that the DPS's role might be pivotal if negotiations are necessary, depending on the results and any prior agreements made.

Additionally, Borissov has made it clear that GERB will not support the foreign agents legislation proposed by the "Revival" party.

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), suggested that resolving the current political crisis requires uniting around a non-party prime minister who is either an economist or a lawyer, and developing a common program for the country's advancement. Petkov emphasized that a program focused on the future of the youth should be acceptable to all political parties.

He challenged parties to accept a leadership role from a non-party prime minister and stressed that the true test of political integrity would be whether parties are willing to support such an initiative. Petkov's comments came in response to GERB leader Boyko Borissov's proposals for navigating the crisis. Petkov critiqued Borissov, suggesting that he should reconsider his definition of "gentleman" and reassess Bulgaria's priorities, referencing past instances where Borissov aligned with "Revival" on controversial laws. Petkov emphasized the need for political egoism to be set aside in favor of effective governance.

Toshko Yordanov, the chairman of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People," has expressed opposition to Boyko Borissov's suggestion of a pre-election management agreement between parties. Yordanov believes that the elections should be held first to determine which parties will enter the next parliament. After that, he argues, the composition of potential majorities and the implementation of a governing program should be evaluated.

When asked about the possibility of partnering with Delyan Peevski, who has been sanctioned for corruption by the US, Yordanov declined to comment. He stated that he does not address issues related to other parties and suggested that Peevski's prominence is a result of actions taken by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria."

