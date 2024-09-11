Bulgaria: GERB’s Borissov to Pursue Alliances with BSP, TISP, and Possible DPS

These Two Bulgarian Parties Opt Out of the October Elections
The Bulgarian "Green Movement" has announced it will not participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections on October 27, 2024
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, has outlined his strategy for forming a coalition government following the upcoming elections. He has indicated that he will seek alliances with the parties from the previous "assembly" partnership, which included GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria," as well as with the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP). Borissov emphasized that pragmatism should guide political decisions.
According to Borissov, the GERB leader insists that all major systemic parties should communicate their plans for the post-election period clearly to the public. While he has mentioned the Movement of Rights and Freedoms (DPS) as a potential partner, he did not clarify which faction he would consider aligning with.
"The natural partners are those who were in the assembly, plus BSP and TISP," Borissov stated. He added that the final decision would depend on the election results and how DPS performs. He also suggested that the DPS's role might be pivotal if negotiations are necessary, depending on the results and any prior agreements made.
Additionally, Borissov has made it clear that GERB will not support the foreign agents legislation proposed by the "Revival" party.
Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), suggested that resolving the current political crisis requires uniting around a non-party prime minister who is either an economist or a lawyer, and developing a common program for the country's advancement. Petkov emphasized that a program focused on the future of the youth should be acceptable to all political parties.
He challenged parties to accept a leadership role from a non-party prime minister and stressed that the true test of political integrity would be whether parties are willing to support such an initiative. Petkov's comments came in response to GERB leader Boyko Borissov's proposals for navigating the crisis. Petkov critiqued Borissov, suggesting that he should reconsider his definition of "gentleman" and reassess Bulgaria's priorities, referencing past instances where Borissov aligned with "Revival" on controversial laws. Petkov emphasized the need for political egoism to be set aside in favor of effective governance.
Toshko Yordanov, the chairman of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People," has expressed opposition to Boyko Borissov's suggestion of a pre-election management agreement between parties. Yordanov believes that the elections should be held first to determine which parties will enter the next parliament. After that, he argues, the composition of potential majorities and the implementation of a governing program should be evaluated.
When asked about the possibility of partnering with Delyan Peevski, who has been sanctioned for corruption by the US, Yordanov declined to comment. He stated that he does not address issues related to other parties and suggested that Peevski's prominence is a result of actions taken by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria."
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The US Department of Defense has awarded a contract valued at nearly 1.2 billion dollars to the American company Raytheon for the production of AMRAAM (Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile) missiles
The Bulgarian Central Election Commission (CEC) has commenced accepting online applications for voting abroad starting at midnight, as announced on Tuesday.
Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, will make her first official visit to Bulgaria this Friday
The political party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has introduced a bill on foreign agents to the National Assembly, according to their press center
Bulgaria surpassed Poland in terms of trade and turnover with China last year
Internal documents have disclosed that officers from the European border and coast guard agency Frontex have been pressured to remain silent about the mistreatment of refugees and migrants at the Bulgarian-Turkish border
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023