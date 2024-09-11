Harris Slams Trump: Ukraine Would be Lost Under His Watch!

During the recent presidential debate hosted by ABC News, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump presented their contrasting views on handling ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Trump, aiming to portray himself as a strong leader, pledged to end both wars if elected, asserting that it is in the US's "best interest" to resolve these conflicts. He criticized the current administration's approach, suggesting that Biden and Harris lack the courage to demand more from European allies in addressing these crises.

Trump claimed that his leadership would swiftly conclude the wars, stating he has a good relationship with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He expressed frustration with what he sees as ineffective measures by the current administration, accusing them of failing to negotiate effectively with Europe and ignoring the growing threat of a potential World War III.

In response, Harris accused Trump of being ready to "give up" and criticized his approach as naive. She argued that if Trump were president, Putin would have already seized Kyiv, and emphasized the Biden-Harris administration's success in rallying 50 countries to support Ukraine. Harris defended the current strategy, highlighting the importance of steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and accusing Trump of undermining America's role in global diplomacy.

Trump also targeted Harris on her stance towards Israel, claiming that if she became president, Israel could cease to exist within two years. He criticized her for not attending a significant speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and suggested that her presidency would embolden Iran and undermine Israel's security. Trump reiterated his intention to swiftly resolve both the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts if elected.

Harris rejected Trump's criticisms, labeling them as divisive and distractive. She accused Trump of being weak on national security and foreign policy, pointing to his admiration for dictators and his controversial engagements with leaders like Kim Jong Un. Harris defended her record and the Biden administration's policies, emphasizing a commitment to strategic alliances and robust international relations.

Both candidates have secured their party nominations for the upcoming election, following President Biden's withdrawal from the race and his endorsement of Harris. The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, and the debate underscored the stark differences between the candidates' approaches to foreign policy and national security.