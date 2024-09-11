Taylor Swift Supports Harris for President; Musk Jokes About Offering "Child" and Cat Care

Following a high-profile debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has announced her endorsement of Harris for the 2024 US Presidential Election. Swift praised Harris as a “steady-handed” and “gifted” leader, expressing her belief that Harris, alongside running mate Tim Walz, represents the qualities needed to lead the country effectively.

Swift made her endorsement public via social media, encouraging voters to thoroughly research the candidates' policies and stances. She described Harris as a champion for the causes she supports and highlighted Walz's long-standing advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive rights, and other key issues. Swift concluded her post with a self-deprecating remark, referring to herself as a "childless cat lady," a term previously used to criticize Democrats.

In response to Swift's endorsement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a playful jab on social media, suggesting he would "give you a child and guard your cats with my life." This remark followed Swift’s announcement of her support for Harris after the debate held in Philadelphia.

Swift’s backing of Harris is not unprecedented. In 2020, she also supported Harris and then-candidate Joe Biden. Following Biden's withdrawal from the race, Swift's fan base, known as Swifties, formed an online community to support Harris.

Harris, who is the first female, first Black, and first Asian American vice president, is now running for president after Biden’s decision to step down amid concerns over his age and debate performance. If elected, Harris would become the first woman to hold the office of President of the United States.

The presidential election is set for November 5, with Harris facing off against Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House.