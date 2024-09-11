Taylor Swift Supports Harris for President; Musk Jokes About Offering "Child" and Cat Care

World | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 10:11
Bulgaria: Taylor Swift Supports Harris for President; Musk Jokes About Offering "Child" and Cat Care

Following a high-profile debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has announced her endorsement of Harris for the 2024 US Presidential Election. Swift praised Harris as a “steady-handed” and “gifted” leader, expressing her belief that Harris, alongside running mate Tim Walz, represents the qualities needed to lead the country effectively.

Swift made her endorsement public via social media, encouraging voters to thoroughly research the candidates' policies and stances. She described Harris as a champion for the causes she supports and highlighted Walz's long-standing advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive rights, and other key issues. Swift concluded her post with a self-deprecating remark, referring to herself as a "childless cat lady," a term previously used to criticize Democrats.

In response to Swift's endorsement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a playful jab on social media, suggesting he would "give you a child and guard your cats with my life." This remark followed Swift’s announcement of her support for Harris after the debate held in Philadelphia.

Swift’s backing of Harris is not unprecedented. In 2020, she also supported Harris and then-candidate Joe Biden. Following Biden's withdrawal from the race, Swift's fan base, known as Swifties, formed an online community to support Harris.

Harris, who is the first female, first Black, and first Asian American vice president, is now running for president after Biden’s decision to step down amid concerns over his age and debate performance. If elected, Harris would become the first woman to hold the office of President of the United States.

The presidential election is set for November 5, with Harris facing off against Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Musk, Trump, SWIFT, Harris

Related Articles:

Harris Slams Trump: Ukraine Would be Lost Under His Watch!

During the recent presidential debate hosted by ABC News, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump presented their contrasting views on handling ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza

World | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 10:16

Harris Rattles Trump in Fiery Debate: A Clash of Composure and Conspiracy

Kamala Harris took a strategic approach in her first debate against Donald Trump, consistently provoking the former president throughout the nearly two-hour event

World | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:40

Elon Musk Criticizes Democrats on Immigration, Claims Upcoming Election Could Be the Last

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticized the Democratic Party over its stance on illegal immigration, suggesting that the upcoming presidential election could be the "last real election" in the United States if Donald Trump loses

World | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 12:01

Elon Musk’s Starlink Adheres to Brazil's Supreme Court Ruling Against 'X'

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite internet service, Starlink, has announced that it will comply with a recent order from Brazil's Supreme Court to block access to Musk's social media platform, "X"

World | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 10:54

Harris Leads Trump in Latest Polls as Election Approaches

Kamala Harris is currently ahead of Donald Trump in the polls as the US presidential election approaches

World | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 16:02

Bulgarian Village’s Art Gallery Grows with New Murals of Trump, Monroe, and Harris (VIDEO)

In the Bulgarian village of Staro Zhelezare, walls and fences have long served as an open-air gallery, showcasing an eclectic mix of art that draws visitors from across the country

Society » Culture | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 13:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Russian Su-30SM Fighter in Black Sea Operation

During an operation in the Black Sea, Ukrainian special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense successfully destroyed a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet using a portable anti-aircraft missile system

World » Ukraine | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 10:26

Britain Greenlights Long-Range Strikes on Russia, US Remains Divided

Russian drones struck a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Konotop, located in the Sumy region

World » Ukraine | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:43

Six UN Staff Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza School

The United Nations agency for Palestine refugees reported that six of its staff members were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school located in the central Gaza Strip

World | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 09:36

Two Bulgarians from Bolhrad Region Have Died in Ukraine

Two Bulgarians from the Bolhrad region have recently died while serving in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 18:02

Erdogan Demands Russia Return Crimea to Ukraine, Citing International Law

In a video message to the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform Leaders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that Russia return control of Crimea to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 17:38

Stoltenberg to Pass NATO Leadership to Rutte on October 1

On October 1, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will officially hand over his position to his successor, Mark Rutte

World | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 16:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria