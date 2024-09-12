Bulgarian Migrants in Germany: Employment Challenges and Cultural Barriers

In the German city of Offenbach, a small Bulgarian community has taken root, with nearly 6,000 Bulgarian residents making up about 4% of the city's population, writes Deutsche Welle. Bulgarians are now the second-largest group of foreigners receiving social benefits there. Despite efforts by municipal and social services, employment offices, health and education structures, and humanitarian organizations to integrate these individuals, cultural and communication barriers often lead to challenges.

An informational session held by the Labor Office MainArbeit and the CRIS project, supported by the EU, aimed to address these issues. According to German participants, many of these Bulgarians primarily speak Turkish and may be of Romani origin. They arrive in Germany largely unprepared, lacking knowledge of the German language and cultural norms, and often face difficult living conditions.

The question of why these migrants come to Germany is complex. They seek better economic opportunities, higher incomes, and improved education for their children, but they are also fleeing social and ethnic segregation in their homeland. However, many arrive without proper preparation and face difficulties adapting to their new environment.

The seminar highlighted various everyday challenges faced by these migrants, including difficulties in determining if their Bulgarian education meets German standards and understanding family dynamics within large migrant households. Issues such as how decisions are made within these families and the roles of different family members are often opaque.

Special attention was given to young women, with programs designed to educate them about their rights and opportunities in Germany. These initiatives aim to offer better prospects than early pregnancy and encourage education and career development. One participant described a situation involving a 13-year-old girl who had already given birth, emphasizing the need for better support and understanding of such cases.

Communication issues also pose significant problems. Migrant families often experience language barriers, with adults speaking Turkish, older children using Bulgarian, and younger children learning German. This language divide creates friction within households and complicates integration efforts.

Another challenge is the perception of new migrants by those already settled in Germany. There are tensions between older and newer arrivals, with misunderstandings about social benefits and cultural practices. Issues such as waste separation and noise levels have also caused friction.

The attitudes of some young men towards work and education have also been problematic. Many express a desire for high earnings without a willingness to engage in education or employment. This has led to frustration among those trying to help them integrate, as the expectations of quick wealth clash with the reality of the German job market.

The seminar concluded with a reflection on the diverse nature of the Bulgarian community in Germany. It was noted that while many Bulgarians are unskilled laborers, there are also highly educated professionals among them. The goal of the meeting was to improve the integration of Bulgarians in Offenbach by increasing the number of those who contribute economically and reducing reliance on social benefits.