American Lawyer Warns Bulgaria Seen as Risky Investment Due to Corruption and Russian Ties

In the United States, Bulgaria is viewed as a risky investment destination due to its connections with Russian oligarchs and China, along with concerns over transparency that could lead American investors into costly mistakes, reports ClubZ. This perspective was shared by Kevin Carroll, an American lawyer and partner at the international law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed, during a business conference in Sofia.

Carroll highlighted a disparity between the luxury cars seen on Bulgarian roads and the country’s status as the poorest in the European Union. He noted that the American government is particularly worried about corruption, the high level of the shadow economy—which he estimates accounts for about a third of Bulgaria's GDP—and real estate transactions potentially used for money laundering.

Despite these concerns, Carroll mentioned that Bulgaria's arbitration agreement with the US provides some reassurance to investors. He also addressed questions about the "Magnitsky" act, explaining that while it is possible for individuals to be removed from the list, the process is rare and complex. Individuals seeking removal must provide extensive information to the US government, and changes to the list cannot be partial—it's an all-or-nothing scenario.

Carroll emphasized that sanctions, export controls, and the fight against corruption are increasingly viewed as the primary tools for the US to address international challenges. He pointed out that these measures have evolved from standard regulatory practices to criminal enforcement mechanisms. According to Carroll, both Republicans and Democrats prefer financial strategies over military involvement.

Looking ahead, Carroll mentioned that Washington is considering sanctions against China if it invades Taiwan within the next three years, which includes reviewing supply chains.